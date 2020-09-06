The “Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245085

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include invokana, jardiance, farxiga, and suglat. The study is further divided into country-wise analysis, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT-2 class.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245085

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Side Effects of Invokana

– Drugs for diabetes are rather expensive for a large segment (middle-class or lower middle-class population) of diabetic patients.

– While there are only a few moderately priced-generics, like the metformin drugs, other medicines are often more costly and have fewer side effects.

– One such drug that is losing ground is Johnson & Johnson’s Invokana, due to its increasing side effects.

– In May, US regulators mandated that the pharmaceutical giant needs to add warnings to Invokana’s label about an increased risk of leg and foot amputations, and in the following month, the company’s cardiovascular outcomes trial, Canvas, confirmed that the medication increased the rate of amputations by about twofold.

Increasing Diabetic Population

– As there is an exponential growth of diabetic population YoY, especially type 2 diabetic patients, new innovative drugs are coming up in the market to increase the ease of access to the patients.

– With the increase in diabetic population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs are expected to increase. The other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives, are driving the diabetes drugs market.

Reasons to Buy Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market Report:

Analysis of Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) industry

Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245085

Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) status worldwide?

What are the Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market challenges to market growth?

What are the Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransport 2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

5.1.1.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

5.1.1.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

5.1.1.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Eli Lilly

7.1.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.4 AstraZeneca

7.1.5 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Eli Lilly

7.2.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.2.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2.4 AstraZeneca

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7) Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026

Stadiometers Equipment Market Size Analysis 2020 Global Manufacturing Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Overview, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Electric Grills Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate Foam Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Automotive Seat Frame Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Fireproof Glass Window Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026

Biobased Polyamide Market 2020 Trends Analysis, Industry Outlook, Global Opportunities, Market Share and Size, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Forecast to 2025

Carpets And Rugs Market 2020 | Supply and Demand Status, Global Industry Trends, Share, Business Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024 – Industry research.co