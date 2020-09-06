The “Feed Additives Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Feed Additives industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Feed Additives market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Feed Additives market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099109

Competitor Analysis:

Feed Additives market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Feed Additives market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Feed Additives market report provides an in-depth insight into Feed Additives industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

With the industrialization of the sector, the use of feed additives has been increasing over the years. The price volatility of natural feed sources during the past decade leads to an increment in the usage of different feed additives in the animal feed industry. Industrialization of the livestock, feed, and processed meat industry has necessitated the application of feed additives, as they act as a supplement, nutrient enhancer, feed conditioner, etc., with all required essential elements for optimum growth of the animals.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099109

Key Market Trends:

Increased Industrial Livestock Production

The demand for food derived from animals across the world has been increasing at a fast pace. The surge in this demand has been fulfilled by commercial livestock production and their associated food chains. According to the World Bank, industrialized meat production is growing six times faster than traditional meat production methods. The meat production industry is witnessing an upward trend during the recent past years, especially, in the developed countries, such as the United States, and European countries with reduced land usage. This boosts the production of livestock as well as meat, which in turn, accelerates the demand for feed additives for feeding the growing livestock population in these countries.

The shift toward meat production industrialization requires a better regulatory framework to protect public health and guarantee high-quality feed additive inputs in animal feeds, to enhance the efficiency of meat production. Feedlot-raised animals are kept indoors for the majority of the year and are given compound feed to enhance their growth and supply them with essential nutrients. This leads to increased demand and consumption of compound feed, thereby, driving the market for feed additives, globally.

Prebiotics is the Fastest Growing Feed Additive

Prebiotics are attracting considerable interest from pet owners, pet food manufacturers, livestock producers, and feed manufacturers. The most common forms of prebiotics are non-digestible oligosaccharides (NDO), including inulin, oligofructose manna oligosaccharides, glucooligosaccharides, and galactooligosaccharides. Organic nature of prebiotics is making them a lucrative option for the industry, as there are no regulations on product addition, and they are more accepted by consumers as safer alternatives. Due to this, the market for prebiotics is the fastest growing as compared to others. Among all the feed prebiotics, inulin is the largest market segment in prebiotics and it has been constantly gaining popularity as a major prebiotic and as a functional fiber in the developed countries, particularly in the EU, due to the ban on antibiotics use in animal feed.

Reasons to Buy Feed Additives Market Report:

Analysis of Feed Additives market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Feed Additives industry

Feed Additives market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Feed Additives market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 9500 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099109

Feed Additives Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Feed Additives market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Feed Additives status worldwide?

What are the Feed Additives market challenges to market growth?

What are the Feed Additives market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Feed Additives ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Feed Additives Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Additive Type

5.1.1 Antibiotics

5.1.1.1 Tetracyclines

5.1.1.2 Penicillins

5.1.1.3 Other Antibiotics

5.1.2 Vitamins

5.1.2.1 A

5.1.2.2 B

5.1.2.3 C

5.1.2.4 E

5.1.2.5 Other Vitamins

5.1.3 Antioxidants

5.1.3.1 BHA

5.1.3.2 BHT

5.1.3.3 Ethoxyquin

5.1.3.4 Other Antioxidants

5.1.4 Amino Acids

5.1.4.1 Tryptophan

5.1.4.2 Lysine

5.1.4.3 Methionine

5.1.4.4 Threonine

5.1.4.5 Other Amino Acids

5.1.5 Enzymes

5.1.5.1 Carbohydrases

5.1.5.2 Phytases

5.1.5.3 Other Enzymes

5.1.6 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

5.1.6.1 Binders

5.1.6.2 Bio-transformers

5.1.7 Prebiotics

5.1.7.1 Inulin

5.1.7.2 Fructo Oligosaccharides

5.1.7.3 Galacto Oligosaccharides

5.1.7.4 Other Prebiotics

5.1.8 Probiotics

5.1.8.1 Lactobacilli

5.1.8.2 Bifidobacteria

5.1.8.3 Other Probiotics

5.1.9 Flavors and Sweeteners

5.1.9.1 Flavors

5.1.9.2 Sweeteners

5.1.10 Pigments

5.1.10.1 Carotenoids

5.1.10.2 Curcumin and Spurulina

5.1.10.3 Other Pigments

5.1.11 Binders

5.1.11.1 Natural

5.1.11.2 Synthetic

5.1.12 Minerals

5.1.12.1 Micro Minerals

5.1.12.2 Macro Minerals

5.2 Animal Type

5.2.1 Ruminants

5.2.2 Swine

5.2.3 Poultry

5.2.4 Other Animal Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Egypt

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Adisseo SAS

6.2.2 BASF SE

6.2.3 Danisco Animal Nutrition

6.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

6.2.5 Cargill Inc.

6.2.6 InVivo NSA SA (Neovia)

6.2.7 Kemin Industries Inc.

6.2.8 Nutreco NV

6.2.9 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

6.2.10 Lallemand Inc.

6.2.11 Alltech Inc.

6.2.12 Novozymes AS

6.2.13 Beneo GmbH

6.2.14 Elanco Animal Health

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Revlimid Drug Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026

Advanced Composites Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Global Visual Effects Services Market 2020 Analysis with Key Players, Consumption Volume by Types and Applications, Business Overview, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

Medical Temperature Sensors Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Global Acetic Anhydride Market Size Report 2020 Market Dynamics and Developments, Industry Research Report by Top Manufactures, Types, Applications Forecast to 2026

Conductive Nylon Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Beverage Can Market 2020 | Supply and Demand Status, Global Industry Trends, Share, Business Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024 – Industry research.co

Smart Coating Market 2020 | Supply and Demand Status, Global Industry Trends, Share, Business Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024 – Industry research.co