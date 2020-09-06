The “Feed Amino Acids Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Feed Amino Acids industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Feed Amino Acids market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Feed Amino Acids market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Feed Amino Acids market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Feed Amino Acids market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Feed Amino Acids market report provides an in-depth insight into Feed Amino Acids industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Depending on whether the animal body can synthesize the amino acids or not, they are classified into essential and non-essential amino acids. Lysine, methionine, and threonine are among the most essential amino acids that should be included in the animal feed for better nutrition.

Key Market Trends:

Changing Demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America

The demand for meat-based food products is rising in the Asia-Pacific and South American regions, especially in China, India, Brazil, Argentina, etc., with rapid economic growth in the regions. This increased demand for meat protein has triggered increased uptake of feed additives and feed enzymes. Apart from improving nutritional value, feed enzymes are gaining importance for their role in meat quality improvement, with concern over the environment. The increase in demand can be attributed to the continuous economic growth of countries in these regions that have led to change in demographics, food habits, and lifestyle; the impact of globalization and urbanization tend to change the mindset of people in the region, where consumers experiment more in terms of their food habits. The food habits and eating patterns have shifted from cereal and vegetable-based to more meat protein-based currently. China is the leading meat consumer in the region, because of fast economic growth, changing food patterns, and increased meat production in the country. Meanwhile the demand growth is positive, end-user awareness and the conservative approach toward the feed sector are expected to remain a challenge for the industry’s growth in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Vietnam and Thailand are estimated to be the fastest-growing consumer markets for meat-based products. India is a potential market, due to the increased intensive farming system.

China Dominate the Global Market

China is attractive for business growth. Economic growth, the industrialization of the livestock industry, increasing awareness among farmers, and government support are the major factors driving the market in the region. In the feed industry, Chiatai Macro of Thailand and Ajinomoto of Japan have both set up their joint ventures in China to produce feed grade lysine. Roune-Planc has set up a joint venture in Tianjin to produce feed grade methionine. The animal feed additive market in China is regulated by a legal system with registration, permit and supervision, and inspection. The responsible government departments are the State Ministry of Agriculture and the feed administration departments at the provincial level. New Entrants and investors in the Chinese animal feed additive market are required to abide by the numerous, complicated regulations. The importance of food safety has increased in the country, as the government undertook significant steps and formulated regulations regarding the same, such as the Food Safety Law in 2015.

Detailed TOC of Feed Amino Acids Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Tryptophan

5.1.2 Lysine

5.1.3 Methionine

5.1.4 Threonine

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Animal Type

5.2.1 Ruminants

5.2.2 Poultry

5.2.3 Other Animal Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Belgium

5.3.2.8 Netherlands

5.3.2.9 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Egypt

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 The Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.3.2 Novus International

6.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte Ltd

6.3.4 Evonik

6.3.5 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

6.3.6 Adisseo France SAS

6.3.7 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co. Ltd

6.3.8 Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd

6.3.9 Kemin Industries Inc.

6.3.10 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

