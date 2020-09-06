The “Feed Probiotics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Feed Probiotics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Feed Probiotics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Feed Probiotics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Feed Probiotics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Feed Probiotics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Feed probiotics refer to the probiotics (beneficial micro-organisms) that are incorporated into base mixes and compound forms, with premix producers, farmers, compound feed producers, and base mix and concentrate producers as end consumers. The does not include premix-based probiotics.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Animal-based Protein Sources

Increasing pressure on the livestock industry has intensified in the recent years, to meet the growing demand for meat and high-value animal protein. Population growth, rising incomes in developing nations, and urbanization has led to a surge in global livestock consumption. The level of income and consumption of animal protein have been found to be directly correlated to the consumption of milk, meat, and eggs, which is increasing at the expense of staple foods. The highest growth in meat consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions, because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, and economic growth. For example, the demand for meat in China continues to surpass the domestic supply, according to the Agriculture and Agri-food Canada. Increasing life expectancy and limited availability of land and water resources for animal feed production, coupled with the robust demand for animal-based protein sources, is driving the market for feed probiotics.

Europe Dominates the Global Market

In the earlier days, most countries in Europe had used excessive amounts of antibiotics for their livestock. As the standardization of meat consumers in the importing country are increasing day by day, stocks with a higher level of antibiotics are getting rejected. Hence, farmers are asked to use natural ingredients as feed supplements. During this scenario, probiotics played a crucial role. In addition to the standardization, there are several amendments going on. For instance, the German Drug Act is aimed at gradually reducing the usage of antibiotics in livestock farming. In addition to this, there are new regulations in the regions, which are allowing the relevant authorities to check the frequency of antibiotics used in farm animals. Due to such restrictions, growers are pressurized to shift to natural feed ingredients, which is driving the growth of feed probiotics.

