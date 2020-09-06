The “Floor Covering Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Floor Covering industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Floor Covering market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Floor Covering market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Floor Covering market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Floor Covering market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Floor Covering market report provides an in-depth insight into Floor Covering industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a detailed study, with the underlying factors for the variations in the floor covering market growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional, as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares, with detailed profiling for major revenue-contributing companies.

Key Market Trends:

Largest Carpet and Area Rugs Segment

Carpets and rugs are used for their aesthetic and functional properties, as well as to cover the floors, further improving the overall appeal of the home or office décor. Rugs and carpets lend a protective layer to floors. The demand for carpets and rugs was the highest in developed economies. However, this trend has changed in the last few years, with a growing number of consumers spending more money on bringing aesthetic improvements to their homes and office spaces.

Nylon, Polyester, and Polypropylene materials are used in manufacturing the carpets and rugs. The carpets made from Nylon are of high strength, which makes it suitable where there is high foot traffic, such as in industrial and commercial carpeting. In 2015, carpet and rug sales were valued at approximately USD 10.74 billion.

Vinyl Flooring Segment

Vinyl flooring, better known as resilient flooring, is made up of combining natural and synthetic polymer materials, which are placed in repeating structural units. It is a versatile synthetic flooring material, which is resistant against water and stains. Vinyl flooring is cost-effective in nature and exhibits numerous features, such as durability, flexible handling, and design possibilities, which make it suitable to be used in hospitals, schools, offices, and houses.

Floor Covering Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Floor Covering market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Floor Covering status worldwide?

What are the Floor Covering market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Floor Covering ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Floor Covering Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Trends in the Floor Covering Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Floor Covering Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Carpet and Area Rugs

5.1.2 Hardwood Flooring

5.1.3 Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile

5.1.4 Laminate Flooring

5.1.5 Vinyl Sheet and Floor Tile

5.1.6 Other Resilient Flooring

5.1.7 Stone Flooring

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 South America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring

6.1.2 Interface Inc.

6.1.3 Home Depot Inc.

6.1.4 Gerflor Group

6.1.5 Forbo Holding

6.1.6 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.1.7 Shaw Industries Group Inc.

6.1.8 TOLI Corporation

6.1.9 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.1.10 Dixie Group Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL FLOOR COVERING MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

