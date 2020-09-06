FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Global “FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station FoodPharmaceutical Peony. A Report, titled “Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the FoodPharmaceutical Peony manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market:

The peony is a flowering plant in the genus paeonia. The country-of-origin of peony is from China. Now, peony is transplanted into many countries, such as Japan, Korea, USA, Europe and other countries, especially ornamental peony. Ornamental peony is generally not considered to not have food and pharmaceutical value. Peony comes in many varieties: paeonia decomposita, paeonia abchasica, paeonia anomala, paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii, etc. Many of them are ornamental peony not paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii. Paeonia ostii and paeonia rockii have a lot of food and pharmaceutical value. Their seeds and flower can be used to extract the oil and their roots can be used to extract paeonol. Besides that, the extract of leaf and stem also has food and pharmaceutical value. In a word, the extract of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii has food and pharmaceutical value.

The research covers the current FoodPharmaceutical Peony market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Peony Love

Ruipu mudan

Henan Xiangyue

Weizhen Guose Agriculture

Gansu Wanlinxiqi

Anhui Chinature

Klorane

Martin Bauer Group

Naolys

Active Organics

Naturex

Aunutra

Nelsons Natural World

Anhui Fengyang Phytochemistry

Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry

Pioneer Herb

Xi’an Shenyuan

Novoherb

King-Stone

Food/pharmaceutical peony mainly refers to paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii. The seed of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii can be produce peony seed oil, which is a new resources food in China. The root of paeonia ostia can be extracted paeonol, which is an herbal remedy in traditional Chinese medicine and has anti-inflammatory and analgesic function. Since 2011, NHFPC approved peony seed oil as new resources food, so peony seed oil industry develop rapidly and many flower growers in Anhui, Shandong, Shaanxi province enlarge the culture area of paeonia ostia. Owning to as national flower, paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii is only planted in China, such as Shandong, Anhui, Shaanxi province, and this peony hardly export to other country. So the raw material- paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii of extractive of food and pharmaceutical peony mainly come from China.The production of food and pharmaceutical peony's extractive is mainly in China, at the same time, other countries also extract paeonol from paeonia ostia's root. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of food and pharmaceutical peony demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 37.67% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the production of food and pharmaceutical peony in China will increase from 54.2 MT in 2010 to 243 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average production growth of 52.36% in the coming five years.We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of food and pharmaceutical peony. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Paeonia Ostii

Paeonia Rockii Major Applications are as follows:

Food industry