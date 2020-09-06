The “Freight Transport Management Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Freight Transport Management industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Freight Transport Management market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Freight Transport Management market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Freight Transport Management market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Freight Transport Management market report provides an in-depth insight into Freight Transport Management industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Freight transport management is the physical process of transporting commodities and merchandise goods and cargo by land, sea, or air. With mobility solution which is making rapid inroads into the logistics industry, the traditional landscape of the manual processes is getting replaced with automation impacting the standardized processes and workflows. Moreover, proper sharing and integration of data will substitute for full-scale control in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rail Freight to Account for a Significant Demand for Freight Management Solutions

– The rail freight transportation has had advantages over other modes in the areas of environmental performance, land use, energy consumption, and safety. Therefore, with the increased preference, the rail logistics environment has got complex and difficult to navigate, and companies need both rail cargo industry experience and information technology systems to manage them.

– This has resulted in the advent of a wide range of rail freight transportation management solutions, specifically designed for small freight trains, intermodal lines, and private factory rails that are challenged by the increasing operational complexity and a growing need to automate and/or streamline processes. The companies, such as DXC Technology and Goal Systems are inclining their product portfolio according to these needs.

– Moreover, the higher demand for rail freight transports will be the primary growth enabler for the market, specifically in the OECD countries. Owing to this, the rail freight transport management solutions are expected to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share in Market

– The United States is estimated to make a major contribution in the region. The share is attributed to the rise in the retail sector due to many firms moving toward the online channel. With an advancement of technology in IT and cloud computing sector, the United States is continuously growing in the freight transport business.

– With globalization, owing to the growing digitalization and increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) by various industries, the North American freight transport management solution market picked up momentum, especially in the United States. The road freight transportation market in North America is one of the matured markets in the world.

– Almost 70% of the freight movement (in tonnage) in the United States is done by trucks and is expected to increase by 45% by 2040, requiring additional highways, railroads, ports, and pipelines and improvements to multi-modal connections that move freight efficiently, according to the US Department of Transportation.

– With an advancement of technology in the IT and cloud computing sector, the United States is continuously growing in the freight transport business.

