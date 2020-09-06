The “Frozen Food Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Frozen Food industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Frozen Food market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Frozen Food market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Frozen Food market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Frozen Food market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Frozen food, in general, is the food that has been subjected to rapid freezing and is kept frozen until used. The frozen food market report (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) offers key insights into the latest developments. It analyzes the recent opportunities, drivers, and challenges affecting the market space for frozen food.

Key Market Trends:

Demand for Nutritious Frozen Desserts among Consumers

Many consumers are increasingly looking for a convenient frozen dessert-based snack, which delivers health benefits, tastes good, and offers a healthy snacking experience. The dairy industry in this sector is able to offer products with minimal processing, and low sugar content (particularly beneficial for diabetic patients) for easy eating experiences that go beyond the traditional three-square meal experience (good and filling meal). Milk-based frozen desserts provide food rich in nutrients, like vitamin D, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin A. Milk-based snacks also add more calories, protein, and a number of vitamins and minerals. They can, therefore, provide positive nutrition and help reduce nutrition deficiency. The nutrients in dairy-based frozen products include calcium, vitamin D, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamin A. Further, calcium, phosphorus, and protein contained in ice creams, yogurts, etc. drive up the demand for these products among consumers.

Europe to Dominate the Market

Europe is the largest market for frozen food products, globally. Customers attitude toward frozen food has transformed significantly in Europe since the 1990s, driven by an improvement in living standards and an increasing need for convenience. Consumption level for frozen foods remains high across Europe, although the growth was rather limited in certain parts of the region during 2013-2016. This can be attributed to the intense competition the sector faces from chilled prepared foods, which are increasingly being perceived as foods that offer superior taste and quality, compared to their frozen equivalents. Recent evidence suggests that most manufacturers have been successful, as the frozen food market is back on the growth trajectory in countries, such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Frozen Food Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Frozen Food market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Frozen Food status worldwide?

What are the Frozen Food market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Frozen Food ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Frozen Food Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

5.1.2 Frozen Meat and Seafood

5.1.3 Frozen Ready-to-eat Meals

5.1.4 Frozen Bakery Products

5.1.5 Frozen Dessert

5.1.6 Frozen Snacks

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.2 Specialty Stores

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.3 Offering Type

5.3.1 Ready-to-eat

5.3.2 Ready-to-cook

5.3.3 Ready-to-drink

5.3.4 Other Offering Types

5.4 Freezing Technique

5.4.1 IQF- Individual Quick Freezing

5.4.2 Blast Freezing

5.4.3 Belt Freezing

5.4.4 Other Freezing Techniques

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia – Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 General Mills Inc.

6.3.2 Unilever

6.3.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

6.3.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

6.3.5 Nestlé SA

6.3.6 Frosta Aktiengesellschaft

6.3.7 Nomad Foods Ltd

6.3.8 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.3.9 Dr. Oetker

6.3.10 Tyson Foods Inc.

6.3.11 Fonterra Co-operative Group

6.3.12 Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

6.3.13 McCain Foods

6.3.14 Rich Products Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

