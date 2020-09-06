The “Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market report provides an in-depth insight into Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Fruit and vegetable extracts are a major source of antioxidant phytonutrients, which are increasingly utilized in the place of synthetic chemicals, such as butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), etc. The claim of the companies to serve natural products is thus not fulfilled, as natural fruit and vegetable extracts cannot provide great shelf life. This maintenance of higher shelf life is still a big challenge for the natural fruit and vegetable ingredients market.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients in the Food and Beverage Industry

The rapid expansion of the processed and packaged food industry is expected to accelerate the demands for natural food additives, eventually driving the sales of fruit and vegetable extracts. The global marketplace has witnessed an increase in the extraction of bioactive compounds, from fruits and vegetables, to be utilized as natural additives for the food industry. Natural ingredients, such as fruit and vegetable concentrates, are predicted to gain a higher share in the developing markets of Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period (2019-2024). This rising awareness about the ingredients used in the products, coupled with increasing health consciousness, and the use of natural and organic food products, is expected to favor the fruit and vegetable ingredient market.

Europe to dominate the global market

Europe offers a favorable geographical location for fruit and vegetable ingredient manufacturers, with well-developed transportation channels and well-situated food processors, export facilities for transport of food vegetable powders and pieces to other EU countries. The demand for ingredients sourced from fruits and vegetables, like avocadoes, berries, mangoes, etc., is high in the European region, as they form an important part of the local cuisines and staple food, such as bakery products.

Reasons to Buy Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market Report:

Analysis of Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders industry

Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders status worldwide?

What are the Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market challenges to market growth?

What are the Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Fruit

5.1.1.1 Apple

5.1.1.2 Orange

5.1.1.3 Pineapple

5.1.1.4 Mango

5.1.1.5 Banana

5.1.1.6 Kiwi

5.1.1.7 Berries

5.1.1.7.1 Strawberry

5.1.1.7.2 Raspberry

5.1.1.7.3 Blueberry

5.1.1.7.4 Others

5.1.1.8 Other Fruits

5.1.2 Vegetable

5.1.2.1 Carrot

5.1.2.2 Beetroot

5.1.2.3 Peas

5.1.2.4 Zucchini

5.1.2.5 Butternut

5.1.2.6 Pumpkin

5.1.2.7 Other Vegetables

5.2 Product Type

5.2.1 Concentrates

5.2.2 Pastes and Purees

5.2.3 Pieces

5.2.4 Powders

5.2.5 NFC Juices

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Beverages

5.3.2 Confectionery Products

5.3.3 Bakery Products

5.3.4 Soups and Sauces

5.3.5 Dairy Products

5.3.6 RTE Products

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Germany

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Sunopta Inc.

6.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.3.3 Sensient Technologies

6.3.4 Agrana Beteiligungs AG

6.3.5 Cargill Inc.

6.3.6 Olam International

6.3.7 Symrise

6.3.8 Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd

6.3.9 Compleat Food Network

6.3.10 Yaax International Inc.

6.3.11 Van Drunen Farms

6.3.12 European Freeze Dry Ltd

6.3.13 Dohler Group

6.3.14 Welchs

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

