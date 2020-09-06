The “Fumed Silica Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Fumed Silica industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Fumed Silica market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Fumed Silica market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Fumed Silica market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Fumed Silica market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Fumed Silica market report provides an in-depth insight into Fumed Silica industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Fumed Silica market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Personal Care Application

– The use of fumed silica in personal care industry helps to improve free flow of beauty products and imparts anti-caking characteristics in powders.

– They also act as an anti-settling, thickening, and anti-sagging agent, and hence finds its usage as an ingredient in a broad variety of cosmetic and skin care applications, such as lipsticks, sulfate-free shampoos, mascara etc.

– Continuous growth in online beauty spending, expanding use of social networks, increasing interest of consumer interest in new and premium products, accelerating urbanization, and the growth of the upper middle class population are the major factor driving the cosmetics and skin care market worldwide.

– The skincare market accelerated sharply in 2018, boosted by the expansion of the upper middle classes all over the world and especially in Asia, where consumers are both knowledgeable and enthusiastic about this category.

– The increasing need for self-care among consumers is expected to drive the market for beauty and skin care products, further driving the market for fumed silica through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand

– In recent years, China has become a global industrial and manufacturing hub. The Chinese market is expected to witness faster growth in comparison to other countries, owing to the significant increase in the per-capita income of the middle-class population and the resultant increase in the sales of consumer goods in the region.

– The demand for fumed silica has witnessed an increase majorly from the country’s paints & coatings industry, owing to the rapid increase in construction activities in India.

– The increasing investments in the infrastructure of the country are expected to boost the paints and coatings sector, hence driving the fumed silica market.

– Additionally, the demand for fumed silica witnessed an increase in the pharmaceutical sector. Fumed silica helps in improving flow properties of powders and reduce friction and static charges in high-speed tablet and capsule machines. The increase in FDI in the Indian pharmaceutical sector is likely to propel the fumed silica market.

– Furthermore, countries such as Japan and South Korea have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied with the growth of end-user industries, including paints & coatings, personal care, and pharmaceutical during the forecast period.

Fumed Silica Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Fumed Silica market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Fumed Silica status worldwide?

What are the Fumed Silica market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Fumed Silica ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

