The “Functional Beverage Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Functional Beverage industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Functional Beverage market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Functional Beverage market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244248

Competitor Analysis:

Functional Beverage market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Functional Beverage market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Functional Beverage market report provides an in-depth insight into Functional Beverage industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The functional beverage market includes energy drinks, fortified juice, sports drinks, dairy and dairy alternative drinks, and others, which include enhanced water, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, and coffee. By sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/ hypermarket, health stores, convenience stores, internet retailing, and others.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244248

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Healthy Hydration

Healthy hydration refers to the ability of functional beverages like RTD tea, to provide instant refreshment and mild stimulating benefits that are not considered detrimental, which is otherwise the case with coffee. Thus consumers are developing an affinity for functional beverages, due to its ready-to-drink version that offers enhanced convenience, thereby providing suitable, convenient, and healthy alternative to soft drinks. The organoleptic versatility associated with RTD tea makes it open to manufacturers to innovate alongside the healthy trends that have been resonating more prominently in the North American market. RTD tea and enhanced water are becoming popular among consumers all around the world, as a result of which the demand for functional beverages is growing.

Sales Growth of Energy Drink

The energy drink market has grown phenomenally in the recent years. These drinks are believed to enhance energy levels, physical alertness, and performance. Energy drinks outperformed the growth of conventional carbonated beverages a long time ago, as they are considered healthy substitutes to sugary carbonated drinks. Energy drinks originated in Japan in the 1960s, to help the working class work for long hours. The drinks then made their way to America in 1997 and are presently gaining traction in developing countries, like India and Brazil. The main constituents of energy drinks are vitamins, minerals, natural ingredients (caffeine, guarana, ginseng), amino acids, and antioxidants. About 31% of the 12-17 year-olds and 34% of the 18-24 year-olds are reported to consume energy drinks regularly. Popular energy drinks include Monster Energy, Red Bull, and Rockstar.

Reasons to Buy Functional Beverage Market Report:

Analysis of Functional Beverage market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Functional Beverage industry

Functional Beverage market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Functional Beverage market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244248

Functional Beverage Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Functional Beverage market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Functional Beverage status worldwide?

What are the Functional Beverage market challenges to market growth?

What are the Functional Beverage market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Functional Beverage ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Functional Beverage Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Market

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Sales Channel

5.1.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.1.2 Health Stores

5.1.3 Convenience Stores

5.1.4 Internet Retailing

5.1.5 Other Sales Channels

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Energy Drinks

5.2.2 Sports Drinks

5.2.3 Fortified Juice

5.2.4 Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage

5.2.5 Other Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Players

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Pepsico

6.4.2 Red Bull Gmbh

6.4.3 Danone

6.4.4 Coca Cola

6.4.5 Monster Beverage Corporation

6.4.6 Nestle SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Medical Trolley Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Life Science Analytics Market Outlook by Size and Share 2026 Growing Rapidlly with Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects, Gross Margin, and Business Development till 2026

Global Platen Die Cutting Machine Market 2020 Segmented by Application, Price, Revenue, and Production Analysis, Geography Trends, Growth and Sales by Regions Forecasts to 2026

Paper Mass Silica Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Global Sheep Milk Infant Formula Market 2020 Analysis with Key Players, Consumption Volume by Types and Applications, Business Overview, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

Somatosensory Intelligent Game Machine Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Portable Fabric Canopies Market 2020 – Industry Demand, Existing Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Manufacturers, Key Driving Factors and Global Growth Witnessed by 2024

Off-road Motorcycles Market 2020 – Analysis, Business Size, Statistics, Global Growth Rate, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co