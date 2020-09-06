The “Germany Dental Equipment Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Germany Dental Equipment industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Germany Dental Equipment market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Germany Dental Equipment market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244226

Competitor Analysis:

Germany Dental Equipment market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

3M ESPE

Biolase Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply International Inc

GC Corporation Market Overview:

Due to the growing aging population, there has been an increase in the number of dental implants and oral surgeries being performed. In addition, there is a decrease in manual dexterity and an increase in co‐morbidity and medications affecting the oral cavity. Hence, dental care in aged care facilities is found to be poor and access to dental professionals is difficult. There are several other risk factors, such as smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, medication, and hereditary conditions, which increase the dental diseases. There are few population-based surveys in Germany that demonstrate a high dental caries experience among the elderly population thus contributing to the increase in Germany dental equipment market.