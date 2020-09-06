The “Germany Snack Bar Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Germany Snack Bar industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Germany Snack Bar market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Germany Snack Bar market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Germany Snack Bar market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Germany Snack Bar market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Germany Snack Bar market report provides an in-depth insight into Germany Snack Bar industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The German snack bar market offers key insights about the major players operating in Germany. The key players are found to offer a range of snack bars, including breakfast bars, granola/muesli bars, energy and nutrition bars, and fruit bars, and other snack bars. The products are available majorly through hypermarket/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, discounters, and online channels.

Key Market Trends:

Breakfast Bars Remain the Highest Consumed Product

Owing to its considerable health benefits, the demand for breakfast bars has been growing considerably. This is because consumers now replace meals with breakfast bars, in order to consume the right amount of nutrition. Owing to higher nutritional content and high energy attributes, the energy bars remain the fastest growing snack bar category among the German consumers. In order to gain energy to cope up with a busy lifestyle and hectic work schedule, consumers are looking for quick solutions to widen the scope of energy bars in the market. Work professionals and millennials are the main consumers of energy bars.

eCommerce to Witness the Robust Growth

With the advancements in the retail sector, the market is experiencing a significant sale from online channels. Consumers prefer grocery purchases through online distributors, as a good discount can be redeemed from such purchases. The increased focus of consumer toward online shopping has resulted in the online sales accounting for a significant share in the market studied. The consumers’ acceptance toward online products, along with the presence of a diversified product portfolio, is expected to drive the demand for the market, over the forecast period. As a result, the sales for snack bars are increasing with the maximum growth rate through the channels, like Amazon, eBay, Otto, Tchibo, and Weltbild, which are also some of the leading online players present in the market.

Detailed TOC of Germany Snack Bar Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Breakfast Bars

5.1.2 Granola / Muesli Bars

5.1.3 Energy and Nutrition Bars

5.1.4 Fruit Bars

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Online Channels

5.2.4 Speciality Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Natural Balance Foods

6.1.2 Clif Bar & Company

6.1.3 General Mills

6.1.4 Hero Group

6.1.5 Nestle SA

6.1.6 Mars Incorporated

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

