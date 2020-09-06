Glass Fiber Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Glass Fiber Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Glass Fiber. A Report, titled “Global Glass Fiber Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Glass Fiber manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Glass Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2020.The global consumption of Glass Fiber increases from 6246.5 K MT in 2013 to 7277.9 K MT in 2020, at a CAGR of about 3.89%. In 2020, the global Glass Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.83% of global consumption of Glass Fiber. Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They accounts for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Glass Fiber in global. Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into General-Purpose Glass Fibers and Special-Purpose Glass Fibers which General-Purpose Glass Fibers captures about 89.07% of Glass Fiber market in 2020.

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers Major Applications are as follows:

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power