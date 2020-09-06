Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Packaging Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Food Packaging Equipment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Food Packaging Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filling, Bottling, Case Cartoning, Labelling and Palletizing), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global food packaging equipment market size was USD 16.60 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 22.78 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

In the food packaging industry, food packaging machinery is primarily used for labeling, sealing, palletizing, and combining operations. These machines are used across bakery, beverage, and meat processing industries. The rise in demand for automated machinery, deployed with advance technologies, namely IoT and Industry 4.0 is driving the market potential.

Companies operating in the industry are developing products with these advanced technologies to enhance user experience. For instance, in April 2019, Tetra Pak announced the launch of its new connected packaging platform, which transforms milk & juice cartons into interactive information channels and full-scale carriers. Similarly, in March 2019, Bosch introduced fully-automated wrapping machine, pack 403, which is ideal for wrapping bars & biscuits, chocolate, cookies, crackers, and others.

The food industry abides by the to the stringent government rules to maintain a safe and hygienic atmosphere in the food packaging process. Furthermore, governments across different countries are implementing various laws & regulations about food equipment hygiene due to the rising concerns about foodborne diseases. For instance, in 2011, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enacted Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). This new regulation allows the FDA to recall, suspend production, and audit foodservice providers. Similarly, the ˜food contact materials safety concept was introduced by European Union (EU), which states that any materials that come in contact with food such as packaging & processing machines, cutlery, and dishes, must ensure basic requirements established by the EU government. For instance, all substances used in the production of plastic food packaging have to undergo a safety assessment by the (European Food Safety Authority) EFSA before they are authorized in the EU. This will encourage food manufacturing companies to design and install food equipment keeping food hygiene in mind.

MARKET DRIVERS

Incorporation of Automated Technologies and Machinery Flexibility to Drive the Market

The rapidly developing food & beverage industry across the globe will drive the food packaging technology and equipment market growth. These machines are majorly used for packaging and labeling purposes in the food & beverage industry. Modern technologies in the food packaging equipment are IoT and Big Data that depicts a lucrative growth potential. IoT aids to achieve highest level of food safety by allowing food manufacturing companies to track food from the facility to store. The introduction of Industry 4.0 and the rising number of smart factories will help to increase the demand for food packaging machineries.

Smart packaging is implemented in smart factories, enabling companies to embed sensors for tracking environmental conditions throughout the supply chain, in order to ensure maximum food quality & safety. Moreover, the advancements in interactive packaging will also aid to enhance food protection. These technologies can improve safety and detect counterfeit products. Machinery flexibility pacts with efforts and varying packaging materials, requiring smart machinery that adds more individualization to packaging process.

SEGMENTATION

By Equipment Type Analysis

Food Filling Equipment is Projected to Grow at a Higher Rate During the Forecast Period

Based on equipment type, the scope of the study is classified into filling, bottling, case cartoning, labeling and palletizing.

The filling equipment segment is expected to grow at a higher pace in the near future due to the need to convert food products into desirable packaging for maintaining the food quality and accessibility. Filling machines are designed for handling solid foods, liquid foods, or powder. For instance, tea bag filling equipment is used in the tea production line to achieve high-speed packaging, in order to reach economic throughput. The demand for filling equipment is also increasing in the beverage industry for bottle filling operations. Bottle filling equipment is also useful in dairy and beverage industry for packaging of the aerated/ carbonated drinks and pasteurized dairy products.

The food labeling equipment segment is projected to witness remarkable food packaging machinery market growth owing to the requirement for providing nutrition fact label about the product, it”s manufacturing, and expiry date, offering detailed information about the product safety. Food case cartoning equipment is a packaging machine that is used to form cartons, including close cartons, folded cartons, or sealed cartons, etc. Such equipment are primarily used in meat & poultry, and the bakery industry to pack food products, including pizzas, cakes, and raw meat, etc.

The food palletizing equipment is anticipated to witness considerable growth owing to their usage for automatically stacking food products into a pallet. Manually placing boxes on pallets consumes a significant amount of time, thus getting replaced by automatic machines to perform the operation. These systems are majorly used in the bakery, meat, and beverage industry for final packaging products.

By Application Analysis

Bakery and Confectionery Products are Expected to Generate Highest Revenue

Based on application, the market includes bakery and confectionery products, meat and poultry products, dairy products, beverages, and others (grains, nuts, fruits, and vegetables, etc.). Here, the bakery and confectionery food products segment holds the highest food packaging technology and equipment market share.

Food packaging equipment market is witnessing high growth rate from the bakery industry worldwide. These machines are used in the sector for several applications, including wrapping, cartoning, and palletizing, and others. The appropriate packaging of bakery products aid in protection against moisture loss/gain, retain the taste and enhance hygiene.

The automatic food packaging equipment is gaining popularity and witnessing high food packaging equipment market growth from the milk & dairy industry. These systems are used by milk processing companies for packing milk in tetra packs of multiple shapes & sizes. Additionally, this equipment is used in dairy industry for packaging purposes in terms of cheese, butter, and yogurt.

The demand for food packaging equipment is rising from the beverage industry to perform labeling, palletizing, etc. These machines are majorly used in water bottling lines, as well as carbonated beverage production lines. Moreover, the growing consumption of liquor will provide ample opportunities for market development.

The rapidly developing meat & poultry industry across the globe will help earn high food packaging technology and equipment market revenue. These machines are used in the industry for several applications, including heat-shrinking packaging or vacuum packaging. Heat-shrinking packaging is majorly used to improve the overall shelf life of meat products.

The other segments consist of grains, nuts, fruits, and vegetables that are likely to witness moderate growth, wherein the companies are deploying this equipment for preparing required quantity of packages.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The global food packaging equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America.

Asia Pacific holds the highest share and is expected to witness cumulative growth over the forecast timeline in this market. Rapid growth in foreign direct investments by food packaging companies to expand their product portfolio across the region is the key driver for the market. The rising household disposable income, coupled with the growing middle-class population in several countries, including China, India, and Japan. These circumstances has led to the increasing demand for packaged food, attributing to the food packaging equipment market growth in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the rapidly growing food packaging industry in India will support the regional market growth. According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency of India, the countrys processed food industry is expected to reach around USD 543.0 billion by the end of 2020, providing ample opportunities to the players operating in the market.

Europe is projected to show dynamic growth in food packaging market value across the globe. The implementation of stringent government regulations about the food processing & packaging safety in Europe is compelling the demand for advanced food packaging systems having a hygienic design. The government has taken several initiatives for packaging waste and recycling issues. For instance, European Union (EU) has introduced the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive 94/62/EC (a.27) with the aim to minimize the environmental impact of packaging and packaging waste. The government has also restricted the use of recycled material for packaging purposes, as it may release toxic substances in food products.

Asia Pacific Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, 2018 (USD Billion)

The increasing rate of consumer expenditure on food outside homes in North America is driving the regional food packaging industry growth, thus supporting the food packaging technology and equipment market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food in the U.S. will drive market demand over the forecast timeline. The increasing numbers of food packaging facilities in North America is further expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the players operating the food packaging technology and equipment market.

Increasing urbanization in Latin American countries, including Brazil and Mexico, is augmenting the food packaging machinery market size. Consumers in urban areas of Latin America are shifting preference towards packaged food due to their improved lifestyle and rising income levels. The market is expected to witness growth in the Middle East and Africa region due to the increasing consumer expenditure on premium food products. Companies operating in premium food products manufacturing are using advanced packaging equipment to enhance the aesthetics of the packaged food products.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Major Market Players are Intended Towards Offering Cost-Effective Packaging Machinery

MULTIVAC Group, IMA Group, Krones AG, and Tetra Pak are the top players in food packaging technology and equipment market, as they offer wide range of food packaging equipment, enhancing the market growth. These players plan to offer cost-effective material such as recyclable packages used in food packaging machineries. For instance, Tetra Pak is the first company to offer fully traceable plant-based polymer for packaging purposes in the food and beverage industry. The polymer is derived from the remains of sugarcane bioethanol, a plant-based solution, leading to the establishment of supply chain transparency.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

MULTIVAC

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

Krones AG

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

ARPAC LLC.

Coesia S.p.A.

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers an elaborative analysis of numerous factors affecting the global food packaging equipment market. These include opportunities, growth drivers, threats, key developments, and restraints. In addition to this, it further helps in analysing, segmenting, and defining the market based on different segments such as equipment type, and applications. It strategically analyses several strategies such as product innovations, mergers, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions adopted by players in the industry along with other food packaging machinery market trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Filling

Bottling

Case Cartoning

Labelling

Palletizing

By Application

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Meat and Poultry Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Others (Grains, Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables, etc.)

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

August 2019: MULTIVAC Group presented a new generation cross-web labeler with lower life cycle costs. This machine is equipped with IO-link and EtherCAT, a sensor system for labeling inspection and predictive maintenance of food products

November 2018: Krones AG upgraded its beer filling equipment Modulfill HES. Modulfill HES integrates advance features for beer filling process form bottle infeed to the bottle discharge. This process consists of various technical and hygienic facets.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filling, Bottling, Case Cartoning, Labelling and Palletizing), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

