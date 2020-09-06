Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the mHealth Apps market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on mHealth Apps Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the mHealth Apps market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System Type (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global mHealth apps market size was USD 11.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 57.57 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated mHealth Apps Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

mHealth or mobile health involves sharing and monitoring of health information via mobile technology such as health tracking apps and wearables. The use of mobile wireless technology to deliver care and monitor symptoms allow medical professionals to make diagnoses easier and efficient and with minimal errors. mhealth is gaining steam among customers as Google and Apple continue to provide an array of mHealth applications on their app stores. The mHealth apps market is estimated to witness significant growth across the forecast period, owing to rising consumer demand to monitor their own health which provide the opportunity for pharmaceutical and mobile health app companies to develop mHealth applications, thus augmenting market growth. Few of the top mHealth apps are Fitbit, Apple Heart Study, BlueStar, and others. Healthcare providers can reduce appointment costs by utilizing mHealth applications that lowers the risk of patient rehabilitation. Patients could utilize mHealth apps for medication reminders and recovery instructions, instead of staying in a medical facility post-surgical discharge.

Increasing usage of mHealth apps is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. Such apps provide opportunities for keeping record of health-related data, monitoring health, online consultations, managing chronic conditions, and few others. Increasing concerns among the population about their health is another important factor boosting adoption of such technology.

However, dearth of standard codes for safety regulations pertaining to patients data might restrict the market growth up to a certain extent.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and others will further augment business growth. Mobile health apps have the potential to support people with chronic conditions manage their health. The treatment of such diseases includes regular consultations with physicians or doctors and it often is inconvenient for the patients to do so. Hence, the introduction of mHealth apps have assisted the population to manage their health without the need to physically visit the doctor. Such benefits associated with mobile apps will significantly drive market growth.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Is Likely to Propel Growth

One of the most crucial drivers for mHealth apps market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe. Chronic diseases such as respiratory ailments, cardiac conditions, diabetes, and hypertension have led to the maximum adoption of mHealth apps. For instance, as per the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disorder, killing 365,914 people in 2017. Hence such ailment require continuous monitoring or regular checkups with the medical professionals. mHealth apps play a major role in such conditions by offering remote monitoring and frequent medication reminders to the patient in order to manage their health routine by eliminating the need to physically visit a specialist. Such benefits associated with health apps will strongly support market growth across the forecast years.

Use of Modern Technology in mHealth Apps to Drive the Market Worldwide

The emergence of novel technology and the increasing demand for more effective mHealth solutions are two of the significant factors driving the market growth. Moreover, European countries are trying to develop several other innovative technology to enhance the features of mobile health apps. For instance, in June 2019, the National Health Service (NHS) announced the launch of digital health portal to allow its experts to validate and review mHealth apps as they”re being developed for the agency”s app Library. Moreover, rising demand for mHealth applications among the population, owing to increasing benefits associated with such apps will further augment market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By App Type Analysis

Disease & Treatment Management Segment Likely to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rising Awareness About Several Health Monitoring Apps

On the basis of app type, the market can be segmented into disease & treatment management, wellness management, and others. The disease & treatment management segment is estimated to witness lucrative growth across the forecast period. High growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Moreover, technological advancements in the health apps to eliminate communication barriers between patients and doctors is another important factor contributing to the market growth. Also, rising concerns among the people pertaining to their health will further escalate mobile health service demand across 2018-2026.

Wellness management segment held the maximum share across the forecast period due to increasing trend among the population to remain fit and healthy. Moreover, increasing incidence of obesity in various countries of the world is another important factor fostering market expansion. Rising habit of sedentary lifestyle and dearth of physical activities have led to the growing incidence of obesity in both men and women across the globe. Hence the aforementioned factors will significantly contribute to the mHealth market growth.

By Application Analysis

Monitoring Services Segment Dominated the mHealth Market Owing to Increasing Rate of Geriatric Population Requiring Continuous Health Monitoring Services

On the basis of application, the global market can be segmented into monitoring services, fitness solutions, diagnostic services, treatment services and others. The monitoring services segment is anticipated to hold the maximum share during the forecast period. This is primarily caused due to the increasing rate of geriatric population suffering from chronic ailments that require continuous monitoring. For instance, as per the National Council of Aging (NCOA), approximately 80% of elderly population have at least one chronic disease, and 77% have at least two. Hence, the increasing rate of geriatric population will strongly support the adoption of mHealth apps for frequent health monitoring, thus augmenting market growth.

The fitness solutions segment is estimated to witness lucrative growth across the forecast period, owing to increasing demand among the millennial for fitness apps. Rising trend of maintaining a healthy body have influenced people to follow diets and maintain regular exercise routines. Mobile health apps assist people to follow such habits with punctual reminders and appropriate diet plans. Hence, the aforementioned factors have considerably supported segmental growth.

By Operating System Type Analysis

Google Play Store has Tremendous Growth Trajectory in Terms of Health Applications

Based on operating system type segment, the market for mHealth apps can be segmented into Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and others. The Google Play Store is anticipated to hold a dominant share across the forecast period, owing to increasing number of mHealth apps companies investing in the platform. Moreover, increasing smartphone penetration rate across the developed as well as developing economies will further propel segmental growth. Moreover, rising technological advancements pertaining to android apps is another important factor supporting considerable mHealth apps market size during the forecast period.

Apple app store as an operating system platform for mobile health apps is anticipated to hold the second largest market share owing to increasing purchase of Apple smartphones, specifically in the U.K. Hence, growing penetration rate of smart phones and other smart medical devices that is incorporated with mHealth apps will considerably support substantial revenue growth. Hence, the above mentioned reason is one of the chief growth fostering factor.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Europe held the maximum market revenue in 2018. The growth of this region is attributable to the increasing smart phone penetration rate across the forecast period. Moreover, people above the age of 65 years are more prone to chronic health disorders. Hence, increasing smart phone penetration rate, coupled with the growing rate of elderly population will considerably support mobile health market size in Europe. Additionally, increased focus on personalized medicine and patient-centered approach will further propel mHealth apps market size across 2018-2026.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market value, owing to the increasing disposable incomes across the region leading to higher healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the percentage of obese population in the Asian countries is increasing with time. As per recent studies, in India, more than 135 million individuals were affected by obesity. Also, obesity is one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. Hence, growing awareness among the population regarding the ill effects of obesity have led to the growth in adoption rate of health apps, thus fostering mobile health market share.

On the other hand, North America is projected to witness significant growth in the market because of the strong presence of several companies operating in the market. The U.S. is one of the top countries with highest percentage of major mHealth apps companies operating in the industry. Moreover, the increasing internet penetration rate across various states in the U.S. will significantly impact North America mobile health market growth. Also, growing habit of sedentary lifestyle owing to busy job schedule have led to rise in prevalence of several chronic conditions in the U.S. Hence, the aforementioned factors have significantly boosted demand for the mHealth applications, thereby fostering regional growth across the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa witnessing increase in chronic diseases, which may require additional patient monitoring. This is likely to create an opportunity for mHealth app providers during forecast period.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players to Focus on Novel Product Launch with the Aim to Hold a Strong Foothold in the Market

The global mHealth apps market is dominated by some of the key companies owing to their strong services portfolio, key strategic decisions, and dominance of market share. These include a group of few companies with wider geographic presence and persistent R&D, resulting in strong regulatory approvals. Moreover, increasing number of companies offering innovative mHealth services to alleviate user experience will further boost product demand.

List Of key Companies Covered:

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Livongo Health

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Abbott

Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.

Others

REPORT COVERAGE

The rate of smart phone penetration coupled with growing awareness among the population about various mHealth apps monitoring health activities will significantly propel market growth across the forecast period. Moreover, rising prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe is another important growth propelling factor. Additionally, increasing rate of elderly population, prone to chronic ailments will further augment market growth.

Along with this, the report provides an extensive analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape and scenario. Various key insights presented in the report are statistics on smartphone penetration rate for key countries, data pertaining to healthcare expenditure for key countries, average costs of chronic illnesses by type of medical facility in the U.S., new product launches and others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By App Type

Disease & Treatment Management

Healthcare Providers/Insurance

Medication Reminders

Women Health & Pregnancy

Disease Specific

Wellness Management

Fitness

Lifestyle & Stress

Diet And Nutrition

Others

By Application

Monitoring Services

Fitness Solutions

Diagnostic Services

Treatment Services

Others

By Operating System Type

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

August 2019: The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the launch of novel mHealth app with the aim to offer the veterans and their caregivers one portal into the VAs connected health resources. Such initiatives in mHealth apps market will significantly boost services demand, thus augmenting revenue growth.

September 2019: Fitbit and FibriCheck, an innovative health monitoring and screening app, announced a partnership enabling users in the the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland to monitor their heart rhythm directly from their Fitbit smart watch. Such strategic partnership assisted both the companies to expand its product portfolio as well as customer base.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on mHealth Apps in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System Type (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580