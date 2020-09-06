Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Microfluidic Devices market.

The global microfluidic devices market size was valued at USD 5.14 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 22.65 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

We have updated Microfluidic Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Methods of performing experiments easily, cheaply, and speedily, as well as in a highly sensitive and throughput manner, are desirable for many scientific endeavors and commercial applications. To achieve this, the USA introduced the microarray and microfluidic technologies that are beneficial for the discovery of new drugs and analysis of biological systems. Microfluidic is a huge potential area of science which allows high-throughput screening and experimentation that revolve around a series of techniques. The technology is used for processing and manipulating small amounts of liquids using channels that possess micrometer dimensions.

With the recent advancements in the biotechnology domain, microfluidic devices promise to be of huge commercial importance. Microfluidic have proven its usage in multiple applications, including pharmaceuticals, drug discovery, point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, cell analysis, biomarker analysis, and others. Companies today are focusing on the development of advanced microfluidic devices for various applications by optimizing its speed and sensitivity while minimizing their size and cost.

Owing to the huge significance and potential of microfluidic devices, the market is anticipated to have tremendous scope with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Application of cost-effective materials for manufacturing is likely to propel the microfluidic devices market

One of the crucial and significant driver of microfluidic devices market growth is the focus on application of cost-effective materials for manufacturing of microfluidic chips and sensors. Manufacturing of chips and sensors require high-quality material and components to allow the accurate flow of micro fluids to help in effective diagnosis of the disease, drug delivery or in cellular analysis. Some of the materials used in manufacturing are glass, silicone, PDMS, etc. Glass is an expensive material, and hence manufacturers are nowadays focused on applying cost-effective materials such as polymers, paper likewise for the development of chips and sensors. Paper is a useful substrate in applications that requires flexible, disposable, user-friendly, and robust manufacturing of chips and sensors. Moreover, costly reagents and materials have become obvious bottlenecks in the microfluidic industry and elimination of the hurdle is the key strategy of every microfluidic device manufacturing company. Focus has been shifted to introduction of low-cost & powerful platforms based on application and technical aspects required.

The increasing usage of microfluidic chips for biomedical applications to drive the microfluidic devices market

Another critical driving factor is the usage of micro-sized devices for biomedical applications. The combination of microfluidic and immunoassays has proved to be one of the most promising point-of-care biosensor platforms. Microfluidic chips and sensors have shown potential functionalities which has made it possible to conduct specific experiments in the biomedical field. A simple lab-on-a-chip allows high throughput and rapid screening of infectious diseases, detection of specific biomarkers, and achieve multiplex immunoassays. These wide applications have increased the demand and use of lab-on-a-chip in biomedical, biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries. All these factors are, thus, expected to grow the market value of microfluidic devices during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Device Type Analysis

Chips segment would ensure to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period

On the basis of device, the global microfluidic device market is categorized into chips, sensors, and others. The chip segment is estimated to hold the most dominating share of the microfluidic devices industry in 2018 owing to high potential in varied applications such as life science, biomedical, drug delivery, immunoassays, diagnostics & molecular testing, and many others. On the other hand, it is also expected to remain dominant in the market exhibiting a high CAGR during the forecast period due to its faster reaction time, enhanced sensitivity, cost-effectiveness, and easy integration in devices.

By Material Analysis

Polymer segment is anticipated to exhibit a highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of material, the microfluidic devices market is segmented into glass, silicon, polymer, and others. There are many factors that should be taken into consideration when selecting a material for microfluidic-based systems, such as fabrication, integration, function, modification, and cost. The glass segment is anticipated to hold the leading position in the market owing to good chemical, electrical, and physical properties required for accurate flow of microfluids and detection of diseases. Glass also provides higher accuracy and sensitivity and hence is used in higher applications.

On the flip side, polymer, thermoplastic, paper, and other materials such as bamboo, cotton, etc. are expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is expected due to increasing demand for cost-effective microfluidic chips or devices in the industry, as well as active efforts taken in reducing the waste and energy consumption. Polymer, paper, and plastics are cheap materials that can be fabricated using well-developed industrial methods. These materials are flexible, disposable and user-friendly and hence their usage is likely to propel during the forecast period.

By Application Analysis

Pharmaceuticals and Life Science Research to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on applications, the market is classified as pharmaceutical & life science research, diagnosis & treatment, and others. Pharmaceutical and life science segment holds the leading position among others owing to increased research activities in the field of microfluidic, usage of chips, sensors for various applications to discover drugs, carry immunoassays, cell analysis, microarray, high-throughput screening, and rising demand for devices for early & rapid diagnosis of diseases. The segment is also likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Diagnosis and treatment segment will also significantly contribute to the increasing market size of microfluidic devices owing to growing usage of micro-sized devices for detection of infectious diseases and in drug delivery applications. Lab-on-a-chip devices have proved to possess great potential in screening molecular diseases. The chips are also used for glucose test, pregnancy test, and other point-of-care diagnostic test.

By End-user Analysis

In Microfluidic devices market by end-user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment would hold the highest share

In terms of end user, the microfluidic devices market can be segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, diagnostic centers, healthcare facilities, and others. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to acquire the highest revenue share because of a rise in the usage and manufacturing of chips, sensors and other microfluidic devices to provide robust and technologically advanced devices to consumers.

Similarly, research institutes and diagnostic centers also contribute in increasing the market value of the microfluidic devices. Research institutes are expected to have immense opportunities in utilizing microfluidic devices for numerous applications during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.86 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the market during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies by major players in the region is expected to drive the market in this region. Besides, growing R&D activities and the presence of major players are expected to fuel the microfluidic devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in microfluidic devices market share across the region. Rising demand for early and rapid diagnosis of diseases is a key driver for global market in the region. Also, increasing disposable income and investment in the adoption of microfluidic technology are likely to boost the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.

North America Microfluidic Devices Market Size, 2018

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the microfluidic devices market. The highly growing countries, including Germany, France, and Italy would contribute to the growth of the lab-on-a-chip devices market in the region. However, lack of skilled labor force and unemployment may hamper the market growth in the region.

The Middle East and Africa would witness a slow growth in the market owing to lack of awareness of the microfluidic technology, lesser adoption of microfluidic devices and lack of investments in the advanced technologies and infrastructure facilities for the growth of microfluidic industry.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

uFluidix, PerkinElmer Inc., and Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic) to strengthen the market position by providing cost-effective and highly accurate devices

uFluidix is a private company focused on delivering affordable and technologically advanced PDMS-based microfluidic devices. The company uses quality management system for product development and ensure product reliability. uFluidix has core expertise in manufacturing chips using polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), thermoplastics, such as Polymethyl methacrylate, Polycarbonate, glass PDMS, and others.

PerkinElmer Inc. is an American corporation focused in areas of diagnostics, life science, and research. The company manufactures a variety of microfluidic chips that help to analyze nucleic acids, proteins, and small molecules with reusable property.

REPORT COVERAGE

Growing technological advances for introducing novel chips and sensors for detection of complex disorders, drug delivery, and use in other applications is expected to increase the market value of microfluidic devices in the forecast period.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the microfluidic devices market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the new product launch, technological advancements in the microfluidic devices, recent industry developments in the global market, such as mergers & acquisitions, regulatory scenario in crucial countries, SWOT analysis, key industry trends, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

August 2019: Fluidigm Corporation announced the introduction of automated RNA-seq workflow for the usage along with JUNO microfluidic system to reduce the cost and hands-on time in molecular laboratory.

June 2019: SCHOTT AG announced the acquisition with Australian microfluidic company MINIFAB Pty Ltd.

March 2018: Lunaphore Technologies and PerkinElmer, Inc. entered into a collaboration for the development of automated and ultra-fast multiflexed staining and analysis of tumor samples.

January 2017: Sphere Fluidics Limited announced the launch of E-commerce website platform to enable researchers to get access to its specialist microfluidic platform.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Chips, Sensors, and Others), By Material (Glass, Silicon, Polymer and Others), By Applications (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

