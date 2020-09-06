Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market: Key Barriers to Market Growth in 2026|, GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market include:

, GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Saipem, Schlumberger, … Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Breakdown Data by Type, Exploration, Oil & Gas Drilling, Well Completion and Production, Equipment and Infrastructure, Drilling Related Services Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Breakdown Data by Application, Petroleum Exploration And Development, Natural Gas Exploration And Development

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Segment By Type:

Exploration

Oil & Gas Drilling

Well Completion and Production

Equipment and Infrastructure

Drilling Related Services Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services

Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Segment By Application:

Petroleum Exploration And Development

Natural Gas Exploration And Development

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Exploration

1.4.3 Oil & Gas Drilling

1.4.4 Well Completion and Production

1.4.5 Equipment and Infrastructure

1.4.6 Drilling Related Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Petroleum Exploration And Development

1.5.3 Natural Gas Exploration And Development

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 GE(Baker Hughes)

13.1.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Company Details

13.1.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Business Overview

13.1.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Introduction

13.1.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Revenue in Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

13.2 Halliburton

13.2.1 Halliburton Company Details

13.2.2 Halliburton Business Overview

13.2.3 Halliburton Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Introduction

13.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

13.3 National Oilwell Varco

13.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details

13.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview

13.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Introduction

13.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

13.4 Saipem

13.4.1 Saipem Company Details

13.4.2 Saipem Business Overview

13.4.3 Saipem Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Introduction

13.4.4 Saipem Revenue in Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Saipem Recent Development

13.5 Schlumberger

13.5.1 Schlumberger Company Details

13.5.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

13.5.3 Schlumberger Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Introduction

13.5.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Schlumberger Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

