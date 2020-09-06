Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Power Distribution Unit market.

The global power distribution unit market size was valued at USD 2,381.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3,961.6 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2026)

We have updated Power Distribution Unit Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The PDU market is growing due to the technological advancements in data center development. Cloud computing, virtualization, and evolution of alternating phased power are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. With a continuous increase in data generation and management of abundant data with reduced power consumption, an increase in demand for digitalization of data centers is expected to drive the global power distribution unit market growth. For instance, Siemens, a German multinational conglomerate has implemented its data centers with a power distribution unit integrated with virtual technology, thus leading to digitalization.

Prominent market players in the global market are investing in e research and development of upgrading the data centers for efficient power supply. Apparently, Siemens invested US$ 530 million in the year 2018 for its data centers research and development and is expected to drive the global market. Power consumption policies are being encouraged by the governments of different countries with an aim to introduce environment-friendly techniques for commercial applications. As in the case, the European Commission (EU) revised its Energy Efficiency Directive in 2018 to unveil some new elements by improvising the EUs energy efficiency target by at least 32.5%. According to the study of the International Energy Agency, the total investment in the energy sector worldwide was valued at US$ 2 trillion in 2018.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

“”Increasing demand for data center monitoring solution is expected to be the fastest-growing application in Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market””

The data center centralizes an organizations IT operations and equipment to store, manage and disseminate the data, thus provides security and reliability of data centers. Datacenter monitoring is a process of managing and operating data centers using manual or automated tools and techniques for efficient utilization of power and securitization. The increasing amount of data throughout the world is the key factor for the growing data centers and is expected to drive the global power distribution unit market.

For example, Raritans PDU is embedded with Xerus firmware, a combination of hardware and software technologies that helps to manage data centers efficiently by monitoring and supplying high compute power, security, complete visibility, and advanced altering of power supply.

Furthermore, as per the study of the International Broadcasting convention, globally the data centers are said to accumulate 2% of the total electricity generated, for managing the large cloud computed systems. Similarly, Microsoft Azure, a set of cloud services for business challenges, accounts a large amount of power for managing its data centers; this, in return, is expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.

WTI- Western Telematic Inc., a power management provider has VMR PDU series of metered and switched PDUs, that have power and temperature metering capabilities. PDUs are used for serial console ports on networking devices, wherein WTIs serial console servers named RSM and DSM are useful for security and authentication purposes. These PDUs have a robust selection environment alarm to notify about the critical events in the rack power distribution unit.

Within the power phase segment, triple power phase PDU allows running all the devices at 120 VAC and 208 VAC devices from the same power source by mix-matching the PDUs. This type of PDU is common in large industries and manufacturing plants throughout the globe. Critical industrial machines need an efficient operating system, so as to utilize the necessary amount of power with effective usage of the power distribution unit.

For an example, Veritiv Group Corp. introduced rack PDU for critical IT equipment power usage, which is operated via remote access for operations such as turn on, turn off, or reboot of the power distribution unit, thus expected to become a key growth factor for the global power distribution unit market.

Intelligent power distribution is projected to grow significantly, owing to the rising demand for smart and technological driven power distribution units. Furthermore, an intelligent power distribution unit is built up with a core power cycle that facilitates real-time data collection, green data center, capacity planning, increased uptime, and reduces costs and power consumption, thus expected to become an important growth factor for the market. For instance, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) intelligent power distribution unit provides monitoring for power consumption at load segment, stick, core and outlet level with precision and accuracy.

HPEs PDU has a unique architecture that enhances the flexibility and control of power distribution to avoid downtime. Intelligent PDUs provide features such as environmental monitoring, power metering, and remote outlet control, which also monitors circuit breakers and is able to reset quickly. These PDUs seamlessly co-ordinate with the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), to provide analytics reports, enabling in understanding real-time power load, trends and capacity. Therefore, owing to the above factors, Intelligent PDUs are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Within the application segment, the commercial sector is expected to be the emerging application in the market, as there is a surge in the growth of infrastructural and commercial developments in the emerging economies. Industrial applications for the customized power distribution system and military usage for mobile camps are expected to drive the global PDU market growth in the near future.

As in the case, Marway Power Systems Inc. provides power distribution units for military, aerospace, and defense applications, with PDU embedded in aircraft, ships, and submarines for power management solutions. Industries require power voltage in the range of 11KV, 33KV, 66KV or 132KV, which can be managed by the power distribution unit, therefore leading the market growth of PDU. Marway Power System Inc. has its PDUs installed in various platforms such as Arleigh-Burke destroyers, nuclear submarines, and 40 pilothouse boats for critical watercraft stability and filtered power for onboard systems.

Science or IT/commercial laboratories are the places where research is carried out for all 365 days, that requires a power distribution unit for their complex operations, thus expected to drive the market growth in the near future. For example, Digital Environmental Systems Inc. manufactures power distribution units with automatic transfer switches for laboratories, deployed with power quality enhancement, circuit, and power monitoring and harmonic mitigating transformer, becoming the key growth factors for the market.

Basic PDU is useful for simple installation, reliability, and cost-effective power distribution in high-density data centers. As per the research, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) introduced a basic PDU designed for simple operations, that supports power distribution ranging from 1.9 kVA to 19.9 kVA with single-phase or triple-phase PDU. Metered PDU helps the user to determine the power usage and capacity of the circuits fed in the rack PDU. For instance, Server Technologys metered PDU displays auto-flip current to prevent overloads.

Their single-phase metered PDU ranges between 110-120V or 208-240V and triple-phase metered PDU ranges between 20A, 30A, 50A or 60A. Switched PDUs offer provides controlled ON/OFF switching individual outlets. These PDUs are operated by the users remotely in a specific way that offers power sequencing to minimize inrush currents and also prevent unauthorized device provisioning. Similarly, HPEs G2 switched power distribution unit provides local and remote rack power management for IT racks through Secure Web, SNMP, or Telnet interfaces, input voltage ranging from 200V, 208V to 230V respectively.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Various market players are investing in the power distribution unit projects, mostly for data centers and commercial applications, such as Eaton Corporation introduced its high-density rack power distribution unit (PDU) platform in North America with G3 technology that serves as an ideal solution for environments with high-density power supply. Rising demand from cloud providers led to the absorption of 303 megawatts (MW) of power from U.S. data centers in 2018. For instance, Microsoft has planned to build four new data centers in North America, therefore leading to an increase in demand for power distribution unit.

North America Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, 2018

The Europe data center construction market is growing due to increased investments from the cloud, internet, co-location, and telecommunication service providers, thus surging the demand of the power distribution unit. For example, EdgeConnex, a European data center operator is expanding its presence in Amsterdam, Dublin, and Munich for managing power consumption throughout Europe. Furthermore, Google has revealed a plan to build a data center in Belgium worth approximately US$ 300 million, which will be used to manage the large cloud computed platform, hence expected to drive the market growth in Europe. As per the research, APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the global market, as the major market players are capitalizing in the developing countries of Asia Pacific such as India, China, and South Korea. Additionally, according to the environmental policies, the Malaysian government has planned to establish a data center park in Iskandar Malaysia (main southern Malaysian development center) over the forecast period.

KEY PLAYERS

“”Among the key power distribution unit market players Schneider Electric, Eaton, Tripp Lite, and Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. are expected to dominate the global power distribution unit (PDU) market””

Schneider Electric actively provides IT rack power distribution unit such as metered, switched, basic, and intelligent power distribution units, and is expected to invest â‚¬10 billion in research and development. Eaton Corporation invested approximately US$ 145 million in research and development and launched a new data center integrated with intelligent PDU in Dublin, Ireland. Tripp Lite manufactures power protection and connectivity solutions such as UPS, switches, cables, racks and PDUs, wherein it recently invested for R&D activities in Israel, also known as Minicom by Tripp Lite. Leviton provides fast deployable power distribution units to the data centers with high-speed bandwidth for driving IT sectors architecture. These are the prominent players providing high-density PDUs and hold the major shares of the global power distribution unit market.

LIST OF THE KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

APC by Schneider Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Siemens AG

Raritan Inc.

Server Technology Inc.

Tripp Lite

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

This report provides quantitative and qualitative data on the energy and commercial industry, where the power distribution unit plays a major role in the market, along with detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, power phase and application on global as well as regional level. Base on type, the global power distribution unit market is categorized into basic, metered, switched and intelligent power distribution unit. Based on the power phase, the market is segmented into a single power phase PDU and triple power phase PDU. Based on the application, the market constitutes data centers, laboratories, and commercial applications. By region, the market is segmented into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. These regions are further segmented into countries.

This report provides a deep analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the importance of colocation data centers efficiency, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, Porters Five Forces analysis, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Â· Basic PDU

Â· Metered PDU

Â· Switched PDU

Â· Intelligent PDU

Â· Others

By Power Phase

Â· Single Phase

Â· Triple Phase

By Application

Â· Datacenters

Â· Laboratories

Â· Commercial Application

Â· Others

By Region

Â· North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Â· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Â· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Â· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Â· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

January 2019: Raritan subsidiary of Legrand North America introduced new monitoring sensors for data center operators to monitor cabinets temperature, airflow, air pressure, humidity, detection of water leaks and vibrations

September 2018: Server Technology revealed its HDOT Cx future proof data center power distribution unit with flexible and high power density PDU to support the changing power requirements

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Basic PDU, Metered PDU, Switched PDU, Intelligent PDU & Others), By Power Phase (Single Phase & Triple Phase), By Application (Datacenters, Laboratories, Commercial Application & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

