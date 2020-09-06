Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Preeclampsia Diagnostics market.

The global preeclampsia diagnostics market size was USD 969.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,165.0 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

We have updated Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Preeclampsia, a rapidly progressive disorder is characterized by elevated blood pressure and excessive protein in the urine of pregnant women. It includes additional symptoms, such as headache, nausea, vomiting, and visual disturbance, namely, blurred vision & oversensitivity of light. It is one of the hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, which is responsible for the acceleration of the maternal & perinatal morbidity and mortality rate across the developed and emerging nations. If not diagnosed at an early stage, it could lead to preterm birth and other complications, such as seizure or eclampsia, failure of organs, and death. For instance, according to the Preeclampsia Foundation, it has been estimated that pregnancy-induced hypertension is responsible for causing 76,000 maternal and 500,000 infant deaths each year globally.

The rapid rise in the prevalence of preeclampsia worldwide and the need to protect life are likely to boost the demand for preeclampsia diagnostics tools in the forthcoming years. According to the Preeclampsia Foundation, over 10 million women around the globe develop preeclampsia every year, and around 2.5 million preterm birth are caused by preeclampsia annually. Many players are focusing on strategic collaborations & partnerships for the development of innovative blood tests to detect biomarkers indicating preeclampsia. It is augmented to fuel the toxemia diagnosis market growth during the coming years. Growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and increasing economic burden of preeclampsia around the globe are likely to elevate the need for effective diagnostics for the detection of early onset of preeclampsia.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Preeclampsia and Increased Focus on the Development of Innovative Products to Drive the Growth

A rapid rise in the prevalence of preeclampsia across the globe is one of the major factors that is likely to boost the demand for diagnostic tools for the condition in the coming future. Preeclampsia is affecting the health of both mothers and neonates in developed as well as emerging nations. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence rate of preeclampsia is seven times higher in the developing countries as compared to the developed countries. As per a report published by the BMC journal, the prevalence of preeclampsia in the developing countries ranges from 1.8% to 16.7% and affects around 10% of pregnant women in Africa, which is remarkably higher than the global average prevalence of around 2%.

The rise in maternal & perinatal mortality and morbidity rate is projected to increase the demand for early diagnosis of preeclampsia among pregnant women. According to the British Charity Action on Pre-eclampsia (APEC), annually, 1000 babies die from preeclampsia and around seven mothers die each year due to complications associated with preeclampsia in the U.K.

The rising incidence of preeclampsia has led to an increasing medical treatment cost among women with preeclampsia and their newborns. For instance, according to a research report published by the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology (AJOG), the aggregated cost of maternal healthcare and neonates born to mothers with preeclampsia was about one-third of the total U.S. healthcare costs of women with preeclampsia.

Combined with this, several key players engaged in preeclampsia diagnostics are offering more effective diagnostics through strategic partnerships between them and with many research organizations. For instance, in February 2019, Diabetomics, Inc. launched Lumella, the first rapid, point-of-care test for preeclampsia assessment in India. Lumella provides an accurate estimation of protein biomarker, Glycosylated Fibronectin (GlyFN) present in the pregnant women with preeclampsia.

Increasing knowledge about the signs & symptoms associated with preeclampsia among pregnant mothers and rising awareness about the effective screening tools for the condition among the healthcare providers are likely to boost the preeclampsia diagnostics market growth at a rapid rate in the coming years.

SEGMENTATION

By Test Type

Ability to Effectively Detect Biomarkers Will Drive Growth of Blood Tests Segment

Based on the test type, the preeclampsia diagnostics market segments include blood tests and urine analysis. Among them, the blood tests segment held the largest preeclampsia diagnostics market share in the year 2018. It is projected to expand at a considerably high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the advantages offered by blood tests in effectively detecting the biomarkers that are responsible for preeclampsia. Many organizations are adopting the usage of blood tests for the detection of preeclampsia, which can further fuel the demand for more blood screening tests for preeclampsia in the near future.

In June 2019, NHS England approved two blood test products named Elecsys sFlt-1 and PlGF immunoassays of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. under the ˜Innovation and Technology Payment program. Through this, NHS plans to implement the usage of ground-breaking innovative products within the hospitals in Europe and further enhance the accessibility of novel diagnostic tools for preeclampsia among healthcare professionals for the detection of pregnancy-induced hypertension.

Urine analysis through reagent strips is a highly preferred method of preliminary analysis of preeclampsia in the market. It is used for the screening of preeclampsia. These urine tests are simple to use, non-invasive point-of-care paper test used for the measurement of misfolded proteins in the urine of pregnant mothers. For instance, researchers at Ohio State and Nationwide Childrens Hospital have developed the Congo Red Dot (CRD) diagnostic test. It is a simple urine test that allows rapid and accurate diagnosis of preeclampsia. Such innovations in urine tests are likely to accelerate the growth of this segment in preeclampsia diagnosis market in the forthcoming years.

By Product Type Analysis

Growing Number of Product Launches to Drive Growth of Consumables Segment

Based on product type, the preeclampsia diagnostics market segments include instruments and consumables. Among them, the consumables segment held the largest market share in the year 2018. Increasing launch of many reagents & kits by various players for the rapid detection of biomarkers indicating preeclampsia is expected to boost the demand for consumables in the upcoming years.

For instance, in July 2017, PerkinElmer Inc. developed DELFIA Xpress PlGF 1-2-3 assay, which is used during the first trimester. It can detect the levels of placental growth factor “ a biomarker that is associated with preeclampsia in serum samples.

The instrument segment is projected to expand at a considerably high CAGR during the forecast period. The instruments are highly sensitive and also offer fast screening test for the biochemical markers for preeclampsia diagnosis.

By End-user Analysis

Diagnostic Centers to Continue Its Dominance Throughout the Forecast Period in the Global preeclampsia diagnostics market

Based on end-user, the preeclampsia diagnostics market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. Among them, the diagnostic centers segment captured a major preeclampsia diagnosis market revenue. This is mainly because of the presence of advanced diagnostic instruments at the diagnostic centers. They provide accurate detection of preeclampsia at the earlier stage.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the second-largest share of the preeclampsia diagnosis industry throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising number of hospitals in the developing regions with improved healthcare infrastructures. Preeclampsia, if not diagnosed earlier, can increase the risk of preterm complications, further rising the rate of hospitalization delivery. Thus, increasing rates of hospitalization can boost growth of the segment growth during the forecast period.

For instance, according to a research conducted by Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) in 2017, an estimated 176,925 cases of deliveries performed at hospitalization settings had preeclampsia and nearly one-third of the deliveries with preeclampsia had severe preeclampsia in the United States.

The specialty clinics segment is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of patient visits with preeclampsia in the specialty clinics.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America preeclampsia diagnostics market held the leading market share in the year 2018. High adoption of technologically advanced products, rising awareness among the healthcare providers and patients about the severity of the disease, and significant healthcare spending contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

North America Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size, 2018, (USD Million)

Asia Pacific is the second-largest market after North America owing to the presence of ever-increasing population, high pregnancy rate, and growing usage of fertility treatments leading to the increasing number of pregnant women, and growing awareness about the disease. Moreover, growing strategic partnerships among the leading players and diagnostic labs to establish their footprints and increasing adoption of technologically advanced preeclampsia diagnostics products in the region are likely to drive Asia Pacific preeclampsia diagnostics market growth.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa hold massive potential for the growth in the preeclampsia diagnosis market owing to the rapidly growing incidences of preeclampsia, rising disposable incomes, and gradually improving healthcare infrastructure.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Strong Product Offerings by Key Players Likely to Propel the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Industry Growth

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., and DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH are the leading players in the preeclampsia diagnosis market with a strong brand presence combined with a wide range of product offerings. These players are likely to continue their dominance in the preeclampsia diagnostics area and generate significant revenue in the forthcoming years. It is because of their persistent investments in the research and development activities for the launch of cost-effective and highly advanced diagnostic kits to rapidly detect preeclampsia. Moreover, a strong focus on the strategic collaborations with other players & various research organizations for the development of effective tests for preeclampsia is likely to support the expansion of their footprints in the preeclampsia diagnostics market.

Other players engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of preeclampsia diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Diabetomics, Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., Sera Prognostics, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Bayer AG among others.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PerkinElmer Inc.

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Diabetomics, Inc.

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd.

Sera Prognostics

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bayer AG

Others

REPORT COVERAGE

The preeclampsia diagnosis market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the preeclampsia diagnostics market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2015 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Test Type

Blood Tests

Urine Analysis

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

February 2016: Diabetomics, Inc. announced its strategic partnership with BD to conduct a newly developed pregnancy-specific metabolic assay for the early detection of preeclampsia and gestational diabetes.

March 2015: Siemens Healthineers AG launched two new advanced urine testing solutions for the U.S. central laboratories, namely, the CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzer and the CLINITEK AUWi PRO Automated Urine Workstation

February 2015: Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd. received an overall funding of ‚¬1.5 million from SOSventures, Enterprise Ireland and the AIB Seed Capital Fund. Through this funding, the company aims to expand its research study in metabolic biomarkers for the preeclampsia diagnosis.

