The global stand-up pouches market size was USD 11.13 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.12 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period.

Owing to its ability to stand on shelves, stand up pouches are being used as an excellent replacement for traditional bag-in-box packaging. Stand up pouches are made with a bottom gusset, which gives it self-standing strength, and are considered ideal for shops and general display need in the retail market. Stand-up pouches are the new way of packaging food products, and are built with several standard features including re-closable zipper, tear notches, bottom gussets, windows and hang holes.

MARKET TRENDS

Lightweight Pouch Packaging and Durability of Pouches to Fuel the Market

The stand-up pouches are becoming increasingly popular among the consumer, retailers, producers and traders as they are recyclable, have lower transport cost, low weight, longer shelf life, low production cost, easy to use and provide many other benefits. These pouches are one of the most trending products in the packaging industry as it light in weight and flexible. They are also made up of 100% recyclable material, requires less fuel due to their lightweight nature, and are also environment friendly. Moreover, these pouches are made up of extremely durable materials which cannot be crushed, smashed, damaged, as the other materials such as plastic, cardboard or glass cans.

MARKET DRIVERS

The rise in demand for on-the-go Snacks and Trend Towards Convenient Packaging Means to Fuel Demand

Snacks packaging which offers portability and portion control such with re-closable stand-up pouches have become popular, as they offer consumers the ability to eat small amount time to time from a freestanding and re-closable packaging. Consequently, the food manufacturers are observing an increase in the demand for snack foods, which can present the healthiness and nutritional value of complete meals, and also offer portion control, convenience, and portability to their customers.

Moreover, food technology is improving rapidly over the past decades, which has marked a shift in consumer behavior toward food. People prefer treats meals which are healthy, portable, conveniently portion-controlled snacks. Increased importance on clean-eating and natural energy-boosting snacks are becoming more popular and thus increasing the demand. The trend towards snacking rather than taking larger, and lengthy meals is also boosting the demand further.

Opposition to the metal cans and preference to aseptic packaging is increasing the demand for stand-up pouches

The food & beverages metal cans are slowly losing the war against the flexible stand-up pouches as consumers are rejecting the metal can and opting for in favor of the pouches. The sales of the canned food have become static and are witnessing a surge in the pet food segment, due to the increasing usage of stand-up pouches packaging. The reasons that the stand-ups pouches are preferred over metal cans are varied, some of it are food metal cans notoriously difficult to open, and it can be the heaviest form of packaging and hence is responsible for a lot of carbon footprint. In addition to it, one cannot alter the shape and design of metal cans and they all end up looking similar on the shelf. Additionally, metal can be also considered old fashioned and risk to the environment, and with the help of stand-up pouches the chances of spillage are also lessened considerably.

Moreover, these pouches have become popular owing to the fact that they are made by blending several layers of plastics which allows newer printing and designing techniques to be used on the packet. This technology helps sterilize the package and the food product separately and then combine and seal it under a sterilized environment. To support this packaging innovation, Uflex Ltd., a packaging company based in India invested in a large number of High-Speed Pouch Making Machines of wide range for making three side seal pouch, pouch with zipper, stand-up pouches.

MARKET RESTRAINT

The flexible nature of stand-up pouches to lose grip can restrain the market.

Stand-up pouches are attractive for product display, and is capable of standing-up right in the shelf or at the corner. It does not impact the product ingredients inside the pouch, even if it also falls down, unlike glass or metal cans. However, as when these pouches are fully filled they stand upright but as the contents of the pouch starts emptying, the pouch loses its ability to stand tall and falls down. This may be a major challenge to the market in the long run.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Aseptic Pouches to Dominated the Global Market

Based on type, the stand-up pouches market is segmented into aseptic pouches, standard pouches, retort pouches and others. The aseptic pouches segment leads the market due to properties such as consumer appeal, longer shelf life, and its high seal ability. They are manufactured using a unique design filling machine, which purifies the inner film that protects the contents inside from bacteria. The demand for aseptic pouches due to its adoption in ready-to-drink and dairy-based beverages.

Standard pouches segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Standard stand-up pouches are lined with food-grade laminates, and thus makes them ideal packaging products for a variety of solid and liquid foods. Standard pouches stand upright when full and when empty they fold flat, this convenient feature allows making major savings in a home kitchen and storage space.

By Material Analysis

Lightweight Associated with Plastic to Aid Dominance of the Segment

In terms of materials, the stand-up pouches market is segmented into plastic, foils and papers. Plastic is the most widely used material in the manufacturing of stand-up pouches as they are more rigid, easily recyclable and most importantly cheaper than foils and papers. They are also extremely durable, require less material than other bag packaging, and are cheaper to make than glass jars or foil containers. The major applications of plastic pouches are dry fruits packaging, liquid beverages, like energy drinks and juices, as well as non-food products, such as liquid soaps and detergents. The plastic pouches are generally made up of material such as BOPP, PPE, MET, LLDPE, PET and PVC. Foil stand-up packaging is mostly used where they are usually in contact with packaged foods to extend its shelf life and keep it fresh for a longer duration.

By Closure Type Analysis

Top-notch to Dominate the Global Stand-up Pouches Market

In terms of closure type, the market is segmented into top-notch, spout and zipper. Top-notch pouches held the largest stand-up pouches market share in 2018. Top-notch pouches are perfect for storing dry fruits, packaging coffee beans, nuts, cookies, snacks and spices. Top-notch stand-up pouches are also sealable, and have the ability to protect the product from moisture, insects and other elements.

Moreover, spout pouches also held a significant share in the global market and generally have application in water, juices, dish liquid soaps and many others. They are used for the ready to pour products, to avoid spillage and to maintain the hygiene.

By Application Analysis

Food application is expected to have strong demand for stand-up pouches

In terms of application, the stand-up pouches market is segmented into food, beverages, beauty & personal care, dog & cat food, home care products and others. Other applications include medical, fertilizers, and lubricants. Food segment holds the highest share in the global market, as these pouches ensure the quality, safety, and shelf-life stability of the product. These pouches are used for various food packaging applications such as meat & seafood, dairy food, dips and sauces, prepared meals and others. In beverages, these pouches are used for water, juices, energy drinks, dairy and also alcoholic beverages. The need to ensure greater inspection over pet food ingredients and complete transparency from pet food manufacturers, is contributing towards the increasing demand for stand-up pouches globally.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The stand-up pouches market size in North America stood at USD 1,299.45 million in 2018. The growth in the region is attributed to high demand for ready-to-eat packaged food. The demand for stand-up pouches continues to increase due to consistent demand from the food sector especially from the U.S. The market in Europe is steadily increasing due to the launch of more and more new products in the market and thus opened some new market opportunities in this region. Increasing consumer expectations for convenient and easy product handling are leading to increasing demand. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fairly higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the rise of food processing industry, coupled with expansion of retail market in the Asia-pacific region is expected to drive the demand for stand up pouches in this region.

Moreover, this region is experiencing a higher rate of growth and thus the high population. According to data from the World Bank in 2018, major economies like China and India have experienced a population growth of 2.49% and 2.31% respectively. Rapid Urbanization and rising per capita income are expected to drive the demand in the Asia-pacific region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is currently in a promising stage. However, developing beverages industry in these regions and the increasing demand for packaged food is expected to increase the market demand during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Diverse Portfolio and Core Focus of Amcor plc, to Propel the Company to a Leading Position

Competition landscape of this market is dominated by major players such as Amcor plc and Mondi plc. A diversified product portfolio with constant innovations by the company leading to new advancement in the design of pouches is responsible for the dominance of the company.

However, regional and domestic players such as Sealed Air Corporation, The Smurfit Kappa Group plc., Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Coveris, ProAmpac, HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj, Berry Global, Inc. and others have the significant share in the global market. The global market of these companies is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Amcor plc

Mondi plc

Sealed Air Corporation

The Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Bemis Company, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Coveris

ProAmpac

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj

Berry Global, Inc.

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

November 2019 “ Berry Global Inc., a plastic packaging producer based in Evansville, Indiana, announced partnering with SABIC, a chemical industry leader in Saudi Arabia, is into innovation for the utilization of polyolefin resins made from chemical recycling. Berry Global Inc., manufactured a stand-up pouch which is recyclable, and coextruded which contains 30 % of postconsumer resin (PCR) sourced from SABIC™s globular polymer.

February 2019 “ PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty horticultural, food, and healthcare, markets announced the acquisition of HFM Packaging Ltd, based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. This acquisition was done to acquire HFM™s state-of-the-art re closable and pouch technologies in both healthcare and consumer markets and to help new and existing customers across all of PPC™s businesses.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Aseptic pouches

Standard pouches

Retort pouches

Others

By Materials

Plastics

Foils

Paper

By Closure Type

Top-notch

Spout

Zipper

By Application

Food

Beverages

Beauty & personal care

Dog & Cat food

Home care Products

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

