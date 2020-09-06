The “Hafnium Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Hafnium industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Hafnium market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Hafnium market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Hafnium market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Hafnium market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Hafnium market report provides an in-depth insight into Hafnium industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Hafnium market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace Industry

– Increasing usage of hafnium as a superalloy in the aerospace industry, primarily due to its high thermal stability in both compound and metallic forms, is driving the market, globally.

– Hafnium superalloys are primarily used in jet/rocket engines. Hafnium constitutes about 10% of the composition in niobium-based alloy used for rocket engine nozzles. It is considered irreplaceable in the MAR M 247 superalloy, used in the hot part of jet engines (turbine blades and vanes).

– Hafnium’s stability and strength at high temperatures, in both metallic and compound forms, make it ideal for several aerospace applications. It is generally used in the alloy form in combination with other metals, such as iron, niobium, tantalum, and titanium.

– Hafnium diboride (HfB2) is used for ultra-high-temperature ceramics or coatings, for components in NASA atmospheric re-entry modules.

– The demand for new aircraft is increasing globally, and the aerospace industry is aiming to introduce innovative solutions to improve manufacturing time and save costs. Thus, hafnium superalloys are gaining popularity, in terms of increasing fuel efficiency.

United States to Dominate the Market

The United States accounted for the largest share of the market, consuming a share of around 27.4% of the global market, in 2018. The United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy. Owing to the increasing demand from nuclear reactors, the aerospace industry, industrial turbines, etc., the demand for hafnium has rapidly increased in the past few years. The United States is one of the largest producers of nuclear power in the world. The country has 60 commercial nuclear power plants, with 98 operating nuclear reactors in 30 states. Additionally, surging demand for hafnium from other applications in the country is driving the market.

Hafnium Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Hafnium market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Hafnium status worldwide?

What are the Hafnium market challenges to market growth?

What are the Hafnium market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Hafnium ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Hafnium Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Aerospace Industry

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Hafnium Oxide

5.1.2 Hafnium Carbide

5.1.3 Other Types (including Hafnium Metal)

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Super Alloy

5.2.2 Optical Coating

5.2.3 Nuclear

5.2.4 Plasma Cutting

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Production Analysis

5.3.1.1 France

5.3.1.2 United States

5.3.1.3 China

5.3.1.4 Rest of the World

5.3.2 Consumption Analysis

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 European Union

5.3.2.3 Russia

5.3.2.4 China

5.3.2.5 India

5.3.2.6 Japan

5.3.2.7 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ATI

6.4.2 ACI Alloys

6.4.3 Alkane Resources Ltd

6.4.4 American Elements

6.4.5 Baoji ChuangXin Metal Materials Co. Ltd (CXMET)

6.4.6 China Nulear JingHuan Zirconium Industry Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Framatome (EDF)

6.4.8 Nanjing Youtian Metal Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Phelly Materials Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

