The “Hazelnut Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Hazelnut industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Hazelnut market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Hazelnut market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Hazelnut market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Market Overview:

Hazelnut market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Hazelnut market report provides an in-depth insight into Hazelnut industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The hazelnut is derived from the species of the genus Corylus. Hazelnuts are sold unshelled, as whole, diced, sliced, or ground kernels, as a paste, or as oil. For the purpose of this report, hazelnuts in shell have been considered for the analysis of production, consumption, and trade.

Key Market Trends:

High Demand in the Chocolate Industry

Chocolate manufacturers are re-introducing their signature products with hazelnut-incorporated product lines, which are coming out as an innovation in taste in the global confectionery market. Lindt recently launched a chocolate spread made with 40% hazelnut in the UK market, in 2018. The spread is likely to be available in other European countries, even though its launch happened in the United Kingdom. M&M’S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center covered in delicious milk chocolate, and it is expected to be available across the aworld in April 2019. Nutella has become a food phenomenon around the world, with Nutella heists, a fan-led World Nutella Day, and Nutella bars opening across the United States. The escalating popularity of Nutella has led to an increased demand for hazelnut from the industries catering to the growing global consumer demand. Chocolatiers are also re-launching their products during festive seasons, with a fusion of traditional and western styles, generally with luxury nuts incorporated into chocolates, which is boosting the demand for hazelnuts in the Asia-Pacific market.

Italy – The Largest Hazelnut Consuming Country in the World

The hazelnut consumption in Italy was at USD 42,3278 thousand in 2018, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, during the forecast period. The volume of hazelnut consumption in Italy was at 157,726 metric ton in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. As per the analysis, 89.7% of the domestic demand within the country is being satiated through production. In order to satiate the rest of the demand, the country is depending on the imports. Among the hazelnut-producing countries, Italy is one of the top five hazel nut consuming countries in the world, with the per capita consumption of 0.520 kilogram kernel per person. Piemonte is also one of the major hazelnut producing areas, accounting for 15% of the total Italian production. This region consists of other different sub-regions in which the production is around 20,000 metric ton. Tonda di Giffoni in Latium, Tonda Rossa in Campania, Tonda Gentile delle Langhe in Piemonte, and Santa Maria de Jesu in Sicily are some of the major native cultivars in Italy.

