The “Heavy-duty Tire Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Heavy-duty Tire industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Heavy-duty Tire market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Heavy-duty Tire market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244117

Competitor Analysis:

Heavy-duty Tire market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Heavy-duty Tire market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Heavy-duty Tire market report provides an in-depth insight into Heavy-duty Tire industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The ongoing demand for construction of smart cities across the world and various mega constructions, particularly in developing countries, increasing investment in R&D projects, and the launch of new technologies may increase the demand for the market studied. The includes

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244117

Key Market Trends:

Construction Machinery Tires are Dominating Other Heavy-duty Tires

The demand for construction machinery, such as cranes, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, excavators, telescopic handlers, forklifts, and backhoes is predominantly being driven by increasing volume of construction projects and expanding construction budgets, especially in the developing countries across the globe over the last five years. This is driving the construction machinery tires market. Continued economic growth in a number of developed and developing nations, coupled with attractive financing conditions on the back of low-interest rates, are expected to boost average global construction industry revenues, which will, in turn, propel the growth of the construction machinery market.

Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to be the leading geographies for construction output. Continuing on the previous trends, China is expected to reflect a strong demand, mainly in the country’s transport infrastructure segment. In the United States and Canada, a healthy residential market and a pickup in commercial construction activity are expected to drive the growth for construction machinery.

Asia-Pacific is Leading the Heavy-duty Tire Market

Asia-Pacific is leading the geography and holding more than half of the market share. China is the central hub for business across industries, as well as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The demand for materials like coal, iron ore, gold, and copper is increasing in the country. As a result, the demand for mining truck tires has gone up as well. In addition, investments in the mining sector are expected to serve as a good opportunity for heavy-duty tire manufacturers, as the country started experiencing recovery in mining production, with the help of advanced technologies, since 2016. The increase in the mining production is likely to propel demand for new construction machinery in fields, by replacing old machinery, which is further fuelling the mining tires demand.

India has emerged as one of the leading manufacturing and consumption hubs of OTR tires, primarily in the agriculture and mining segments. Currently, the Indian heavy-duty tire market is quite competitive and highly concentrated, mainly catered to by top players. There has been a noticeable change in the technological upgradations that the Indian industry has adopted. The construction and mining segments hold a significant market share of heavy-duty tire sales in the country. Agriculture is the biggest segment for OTR tires, owing to an increased rate of tractor penetration in Indian rural regions. The growing demand for construction equipment in earthmoving, material handling, and concrete mixing, is expected to fuel India’s construction machinery tire market over the coming years.

Reasons to Buy Heavy-duty Tire Market Report:

Analysis of Heavy-duty Tire market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Heavy-duty Tire industry

Heavy-duty Tire market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Heavy-duty Tire market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244117

Heavy-duty Tire Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Heavy-duty Tire market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Heavy-duty Tire status worldwide?

What are the Heavy-duty Tire market challenges to market growth?

What are the Heavy-duty Tire market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Heavy-duty Tire ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Heavy-duty Tire Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Construction Machinery

5.1.2 Mining Machinery

5.1.3 Agricultural Machinery

5.1.4 Industrial Vehicles

5.2 End-user Type

5.2.1 OEM

5.2.2 Aftermarket

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 South Africa

5.3.4.4 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Bridgestone Corporation

6.3.2 Continental Tires

6.3.3 Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

6.3.4 Michelin

6.3.5 Titan Tire Corporation

6.3.6 Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd

6.3.7 Trelleborg AB

6.3.8 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

6.3.9 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Precision Rotary Potentiometers Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Enterprise NAS HDD Market 2020 Global Future Growth Rate with Key Strategies, Market Share, Size, Top Manufacturers, Industry Updates, and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Air Stoves Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Motorcycle Helmets Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Wheel Tractor Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Outdoor Advertising Market 2020 – Analysis, Business Size, Statistics, Global Growth Rate, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

Wall decor market in US Market Growth Factors, Industry Price 2020 – Industry Size Estimation, Global Industry Outlook, Latest Research by Business Growth Rate, and Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co