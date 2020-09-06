The “Hirsutism Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Hirsutism industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Hirsutism market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Hirsutism market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Hirsutism market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Hirsutism market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Hirsutism market report provides an in-depth insight into Hirsutism industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The products tracked in this market include the hair removal treatment methods involved in hirsutism and other such conditions. The products tracked in this report include lasers, epilators, IPLs, hair removal creams/lotions, sprays, and medicines that are used to either temporary remove hair, restrict their growth at a hormonal level, or for slowing down the hair growth at the hair follicle level.

Key Market Trends:

Hair Removal Equipment Segment to Register a Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Hair removal equipment, such as laser and intense pulsed light (IPL) equipment, represent the fastest growing segment in the market. These equipment work by damaging the hair follicles, and leave the skin hair free for extended periods of time. Laser hair removal in hirsutism management requires multiple treatment sessions, as the hair can only be removed in the growth phase, known as anagen. The number of sessions depends on the area that has to be treated, along with the thickness of hair and the skin type.

Moreover, the alternative methods of hirsutism management, such as topical creams (including the recently approved eflornithine creams) and plucking, are relatively not as effective as laser hair removal. Consequently, the popularity of laser hair removal is increasing, owing to its better efficacy, as compared to other methods of hirsutism management.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the Market

The Asia-Pacific region witnessed growth in cosmetic procedures that are used to remove excessive body hair. Moreover, Japan represents the largest market in terms of revenue in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily due to high awareness and diagnostic rates, along with the acceptance of laser hair removal techniques. Moreover, Japan ranks first in terms of the total number of laser hair removal procedures in the world, which is further contributing to the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hirsutism Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Hirsutism market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Hirsutism status worldwide?

What are the Hirsutism market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Hirsutism ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Hirsutism Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Cosmetic and Psychological Problems Associated with Unwanted Hair

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Laser Hair Removal Procedures

4.3.2 Paradoxical Hirsutism after Laser Therapy

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 Hair Removal Equipment

5.1.2 Topical Hair Removal Products

5.1.3 Other Products

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ajanta Pharma

6.1.2 Allergan PLC

6.1.3 Alma Lasers Ltd

6.1.4 Alpaya Dermaceuticals

6.1.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical Inc.)

6.1.6 Cynosure Inc.

6.1.7 Lumenis Inc.

6.1.8 Nisim Inc.

6.1.9 Sciton Inc.

6.1.10 Wet and Dry Personal Care

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

