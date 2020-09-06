The “Home Textile Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Home Textile industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Home Textile market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Home Textile market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244184

Competitor Analysis:

Home Textile market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Welspun Group

Sunvim Group Co., Ltd.

Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd.

Bombay Dyeing

Shaw Industries

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

American Textile Company Inc

Mohawk Industries Inc

Tapis Saint

Maclou

Headlam Group Market Overview:

The global home textile market is one of the most profitable business segments in the global textile industry and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% for the period of 2018-2024.

– The industry is witnessing a steady growth driven by factors, like rising consumer spending on home renovation and fashion sensitivity toward household furnishing.

– The United States and Europe are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, with countries like India, China, and Pakistan being the key suppliers.

– Rising focus on the market by governments and favorable regulatory policies are expected to be one of the major reasons for the market disruption. Such support has met with growth in investments in the market, further strengthen growth.

– The global home textile market is expected to face a considerable challenge from the high cost of logistics.