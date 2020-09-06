The “Home Textile Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Home Textile industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Home Textile market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Home Textile market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
Home Textile market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
Home Textile market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Home Textile market report provides an in-depth insight into Home Textile industry during 2020-2024.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the global home textile market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.
Key Market Trends:
Asian Countries are the Major Suppliers of Home Textiles Globally
As of 2016, the prominent suppliers, such as China, India, Turkey, Pakistan, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, the United States, Portugal, and Poland, held 80% share among global major suppliers. China has the maximum share of 39% with USD 18 billion, followed by India (11%) with USD 5 billion. Poland has emerged as a supplier of home textiles during 2011-2016, with a growth rate of 4.6% but at small base value. However, China has remained almost stagnant with a growth rate of 0.2%, while countries, such as the United States, Belgium, and Germany, have a negative growth rate.
Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment
Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress cover, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. Bath linen includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment registered a value of USD 49 billion.
Reasons to Buy Home Textile Market Report:
- Analysis of Home Textile market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
- Historical data and forecast of Home Textile industry
- Home Textile market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates
- To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates
- Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position
- Includes Home Textile market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.
Home Textile Market Report Covers the Following Questions:
- What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?
- What is the and regional outlook for Home Textile market?
- Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?
- What is the status of Home Textile status worldwide?
- What are the Home Textile market challenges to market growth?
- What are the types and applications of Home Textile ?
- What is the market share of each type and application?
Detailed TOC of Home Textile Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Global Economic Development
4.2.2 Growing Urbanization
4.2.3 Housing Affordability Index Growth
4.2.4 Infrastructure Investment Growth Influence
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Trends Influencing the Global Home Textile Market
4.5.1 Increasing Sales through Internet
4.5.2 Importunity for Cotton Home Textiles
4.5.3 Inclination Towards Interior Decoration
4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Home Textile Market
4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8 Technological Innovations
4.9 Global Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread
5.1.2 Bath or Toilet
5.1.3 Kitchen Linen
5.1.4 Upholstery
5.1.5 Floor
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Household
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Offline
5.3.2 Online
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 South America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.4 Asia-Pacific
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Welspun Group
6.1.2 Sunvim Group Co., Ltd.
6.1.3 Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd.
6.1.4 Bombay Dyeing
6.1.5 Shaw Industries
6.1.6 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
6.1.7 American Textile Company Inc
6.1.8 Mohawk Industries Inc
6.1.9 Tapis Saint-Maclou
6.1.10 Headlam Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL HOME TEXTILE MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
