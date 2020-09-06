Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). A Report, titled “Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is defined as recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort that occurs in association with altered bowel habits over a period of at least 3 months. The disorder is classified into three main subtypes, according to the predominant bowel habits presented: constipation-predominant IBS (IBS-C), diarrhea-predominant IBS (IBS-D), and mixed-presentation IBS (IBS-M). IBS is among the most common gastrointestinal disorders, with an estimated pooled international IBS prevalence rate of about 11.2%.

Allergan

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

McNeil Consumer Healthcare

Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharmaceuticals

IM HealthScience Scope of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Report: This report focuses on the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Currently, the IBS treatment market is naïve and underpenetrated, with 4 products indicated for IBS in the market. These include the IBS-C therapies, Amitiza (lubiprostone, Sucampo/Takeda) and Linzess (linaclotide, Ironwood/Allergan/Astellas); and the IBS-D therapies, Lotronex (Sebela Pharmaceuticals) and Irribow (ramosetron, Astellas). Antidepressants and antibiotics (mainly Xifaxan [rifaximin], Valeant) are also used off-label to treat IBS. The IBS treatment market is characterized by significant unmet needs, which include the need for products with improved efficacy, products for the treatment of the IBS-D and IBS-M subtypes, and products that effectively address IBS symptoms, such as abdominal pain and bloating, as well as the requirement for the improved diagnosis of IBS. As a result, there are significant opportunities in the uncrowded IBS therapeutics market. The worldwide market for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% over the next five years, will reach 6530 million US$ in 2023, from 2640 million US$ in 2020 Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

IBS-D Drug

IBS-C Drug

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Women