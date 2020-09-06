L(+)-Lactic Acid Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Global “L(+)-Lactic Acid Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station L(+)-Lactic Acid. A Report, titled “Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the L(+)-Lactic Acid manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, L(+)-Lactic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Lactic acid has a systematic name that is 2-hydroxypropionic acid, which is widely existed in nature. Lactic acid is formed when glucose is broken down for energy in the absence of sufficient oxygen.

Corbion

Naturework

Galactic

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)

Musashino Chemical

ADM

Yancheng Haijianuo

Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech

Shanxi Biochemical

Jungbunzlauer

Zhengzhou Tianrun

Shangdong Fullsail

This report focuses on the L(+)-Lactic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.L(+)-Lactic acid excellent is produced from natural corn starch by advanced bio-fermentation and refining technology. The lactic acid is colorless to yellow liquid, having a mild acid odor and taste.In global market, the production of L(+)-Lactic acid increases from 467 KMT in 2011 to 530 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.2%. In 2015, the global L(+)-Lactic acid market is led by USA, capturing about 40.13% of global L(+)-Lactic Acid production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.90% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of L(+)-Lactic acid are concentrated in Corbion, Naturework, Galactic and Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology. Corbion is the world leader, holding 30.51% production market share in 2015.The global L(+)-Lactic acid revenue exceed 575 Million USD in 2015, at a CAGR of about 2% from 2020 to 2022.In application, L(+)-Lactic Acid downstream is wide and recently L(+)-Lactic Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of food & beverage, home & personal care, industrial applications and pharmaceutical. and others. Globally, the L(+)-Lactic Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for industrial applications which accounts for nearly 56.78% of total downstream consumption of L(+)-Lactic Acid in global.In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, L(+)-Lactic Acid production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of L(+)-Lactic Acid is estimated to be 668 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.The worldwide market for L(+)-Lactic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2023, from 620 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Food grade

Industrial grade

Pharmaceutical grade Major Applications are as follows:

Pharmaceutical

Home & personal care

Industrial Applications

Food & Beverage