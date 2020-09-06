The report titled “Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System industry. Growth of the overall Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Abbott Informatics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

American Soft Solutions Corp

Apex Healthware

ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems)

Aspyra LLC

Blaze Systems

Caliber

Cerner Corporation

Cirdan Ltd

Clinical Software Solutions Ltd

Clinlab, Inc.

CloudLIMS

Common Cents Systems, Inc.

Comps Pro Med, Inc.

CompuGroup Medical AG

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

zerworks

Genologics

HEX Labs

Khemia Software

LabHealth

LabLogic Systems

LabLynx

LabSoft, Inc.

LabVantage Solutions

LabWare, Inc.

LABWORKS

Meditech

NovoPath, Inc.

Ocimum Biosolutions

Orchard Software Corporation

Quality Systems International

RURO

SCC Soft Computer

Schuyler House

Sunquest Information Systems Inc.

TECHNIDATA

Thermo Scientific

XIFIN, Inc.

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System market is segmented into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Based on Application Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System market is segmented into

Clinical Lab, Veterinary Clinic and Hospital

Private and Commercial Organizations