Lactase Market 2020 | Know The Latest Covid19 Impact Analysis And Strategies Of Key Players

Meridian Market Consultants (MMC) has published a new report titled, “2020-2025 Global and Regional Lactase Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)”. According to the report, the global Lactase Market is accounted for more than US$ 200 Mn and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period and expected to reach to the value of US$ XXX Bn in 2025.

As per the report, the increase in the count of lactose-intolerant consumers among the population across the world is majorly pushing the growth of the global lactase market in the near future.

Basically, an enzyme in the abdomen of the human body as well as in other mammals, which assists in the separation of lactose into glucose and galactose is known as lactase. The dairy products usually contain the lactose, and it assists in digesting dairy products. The deficiency of an enzyme called lactase generally causes the condition of lactose intolerance in the body.

However, lactose intolerance does not harm in any way but up to the present time, no cure can be found for such conditions. Nevertheless, by managing the limit of intake of milk and milk-related products, the condition can be handled. Also notably, being allergic to milk is not the same as being lactose intolerant.

More importantly, lactose intolerance is a very common condition that can last for long or for a whole lifetime, thereby boosting the growth of the global lactase market. In addition, the global market is witnessing huge demand for lactose-free dairy products across the world, thereby propelling the growth of the global lactase market.

Simultaneously, the key manufacturers of the global market are also focused on new product developments and innovations in the application areas in order to stimulate the product demand further, hence augmenting the growth of the global lactase market.

Moreover, the changing lifestyle of the population worldwide associated with the growing health awareness among consumers is also positively contributing to the growth of the global lactase market.

In addition to that, the prevailing trend for customized food products is coupled with an upsurge in the demand for lactose in food and beverages industries, which continue to accelerate the product demand in the global market.

Remarkably, the evolving preferences of consumers in recent times has also led the way for the development of safer, better, and economical lactose-based solutions, as per the latest studies in dairy science and manufacturing technologies

Furthermore, the lactose manufacturers are also focused on putting efforts for modifying the fat, carbohydrate, and cholesterol levels in milk products that fulfill the specific consumer needs, which is resultantly projected to facilitate the growth of the global lactase market.

However, the shifting preferences of consumers to dairy-free options may restrain the growth of the global lactase market as in recent times, one of the essential specifications by consumers has been the need for dairy alternatives in order to eliminate the problems of calorie concerns, lactose intolerance, cow milk allergy, and prevalence of hypercholesterolemia.

MMC Study identifies some of the key participating players in the lactase market globally are DSM, Novozymes, DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding, Amano Enzyme, Enzyme Development, SternEnzym, Specialty Enzymes and Biotechnologies, Enzyme Solutions, Advanced Enzymes, Zhongnuo BioTech, Enze Bio, Meihua BioTech, and Kono Chem, among others.

