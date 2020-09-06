The “Managed Mobility Services Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Managed Mobility Services industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Managed Mobility Services market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Managed Mobility Services market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Managed mobility services (MMS) is defined as the procurement, deployment, and management of mobile devices, apps, and software and services, connecting out-of-office workers to the enterprise environment.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption Of BYOD Across Multiple Industries

– The companies are focusing on business strategies and core competencies, fueling the utilization and adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD). The utilization of BYOD enhances work flexibility and encourages employees, resulting in higher productivity.

– Furthermore, the growing mobile subscriber base in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil is propelling the adoption of BYOD at work, to enhance work efficiency and flexible timings. Due to this, there is an increase in the requirement of streamlined mobility services, which will likely boost market growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for managed mobility services, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for managed mobility services.

– There is a huge scope of managed mobility services, in the electronics manufacturing sector due to the increasing integration of AI and cloud technologies.

– The retail, healthcare and life sciences industries are also expected to feature growth during the forecast period. The retail industry is expected to grow due to increasing purchase-power parity of the population.

– Moreover, the growth of MMS solutions in China is expected to be driven by the growth of the industries and the factors, like government initiatives to improve technology implementation in the industries and the increasing R&D investment. This growth of MMS solutions in the above-stated industries is expected to be driven by the increasing usage of mobile solutions in the office spaces and the high adoption of BYOD policies.

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Managed Mobility Services market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Managed Mobility Services status worldwide?

What are the Managed Mobility Services market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Managed Mobility Services ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Managed Mobility Services Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverable of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of BYOD Among Multiple Industries

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Lack of Control Over Operations and Cost Visibility

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Function

6.1.1 Mobile Device Management

6.1.2 Mobile Application Management

6.1.3 Mobile Security

6.1.4 Other Functions

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 BFSI

6.2.2 Retail

6.2.3 Manufacturing

6.2.4 Power & Energy

6.2.5 IT & Telecom

6.2.6 Education

6.2.7 Healthcare

6.2.8 Other End-user Industries

6.3 By Deployment

6.3.1 Cloud

6.3.2 On-premise

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 AT&T, Inc.

7.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd.

7.1.3 IBM Corporation

7.1.4 Wipro Ltd.

7.1.5 Orange S.A.

7.1.6 Telefnica S.A.

7.1.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

7.1.8 Hewlett-Packard

7.1.9 Vodafone Group PLC

7.1.10 Accenture PLC

7.1.11 Tech Mahindra Limited

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

