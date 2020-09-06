The “Matcha Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Matcha industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Matcha market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Matcha market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Matcha market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Matcha market report provides an in-depth insight into Matcha industry during 2020-2024.

Matcha tea is available in the powdered, vibrant, green colored form, and is produced majorly in Japan from shade-grown premium-quality tea leaves. The anti-oxidant and vitamin-rich composition of matcha tea have fueled product demand across the world.

Increasing Exports of Matcha by Japan

Amongst the various kinds of Japanese tea, matcha has a unique position. Japan’s export of green tea has significantly increased. The major importers of matcha from Japan are China, Sri Lanka, India, and the United States. The increasing demand for matcha powdered green tea in the United States drove the exports of green tea, in 2017, by Japan. An economic partnership agreement between Japan and the European Union could give exports of green tea, including matcha, an additional boost. The EU will abolish its 3.2% tariff on portions of green tea weighing less than 3kg. Many large cafe chains in the United States have put green tea lattes using matcha on their menus, and the ingredient is increasingly popular in desserts. Over the last 25 years, matcha sales in the United States have increased five-fold to more than USD 10 billion.

Asia Pacific Has Largest Market Revenue

The Asia – Pacific held the largest share of the global industry revenues in 2018. India is one of the leading markets for matcha in the Asia-Pacific region. As matcha complements both sweet and savory dishes, it has become a common ingredient used in ice-creams, tea cakes, crêpes, and even macaroons in Mumbai, India. The restaurants in India are confident that Indian plates are ready for advanced matcha delicacies. Some of them are, steamed and fried mantou bun with a matcha cream cheese and desserts, such as cakes, éclairs, mille-feuilles, milkshake, and smoothies. The product entrance in the US market is primarily aligned with the availability of matcha-based products through Japanese retail grocery stores across cities, such as Los Angeles.

What are the Matcha market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Matcha Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter Five Forces Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade

5.1.1 Ceremonial

5.1.2 Classic

5.1.3 Culinary

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Regular Tea

5.2.2 Matcha Beverages

5.2.3 Food

5.2.4 Personal Care

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia – Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.2 South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Matcha Maiden

6.3.2 Mizuba Tea

6.3.3 Kissa Tea

6.3.4 AOI Tea

6.3.5 AIYA America Inc.

6.3.6 Midori Spring

6.3.7 Ippodo Tea

6.3.8 DoMatcha

6.3.9 Encha

6.3.10 Jade Monk LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

