Metal Biocides Market (COVID19- UPDATED) Tremendous Growth by 2025 | BASF SE, Clariant AG, Lonza Group Ltd , Milliken Chemical Company

The ' Metal Biocides market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Metal Biocidesmarket definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Metal Biocidesmarket size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Metal Biocides Market:

Global metal biocides market will account for $5,937.0 million by 2030, growing by 4.9% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the increasing need of metal biocides in various industry verticals. The market by sales volume will reach 925 kilotons in 2030.

Highlighted with 65 tables and 116 figures, this 191-page report “Global Metal Biocides Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Silver, Copper, Zinc, Magnesium, Mercury), Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global metal biocides market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global metal biocides market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, and Region.

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ million) and sales volume (kiloton) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Silver Based Biocides

– Copper Based Biocides

– Zinc Based Biocides

– Magnesium Based Biocides

– Mercury Based Biocides

– Other Metal Biocides

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ million) and sales volume (kiloton) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Water Treatment

– Agriculture

– Wood Preservation

– Food & Beverages

– Paints & Coatings

– Pharmaceuticals

– Textile

– Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ million) and sales volume (kiloton) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Lonza Group Ltd

Milliken Chemical Company

Noble Biomaterials Inc.

Renaissance Chemicals Ltd.

Sanitized AG

Steritouch Ltd.

The DOW Chemical Company

Troy Corporation

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Metal Biocides Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 16

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 17

1.2.7 Research Limitations 18

1.3 Executive Summary 19

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 22

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 22

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 41

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type 41

3.2 Silver Based Biocides 44

3.3 Copper Based Biocides 46

3.4 Zinc Based Biocides 48

3.5 Magnesium Based Biocides 50

3.6 Mercury Based Biocides 52

3.7 Other Metal Biocides 54

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 56

4.1 Market Overview by Application 56

4.2 Water Treatment 60

4.3 Agriculture 62

4.4 Wood Preservation 64

4.5 Food & Beverages 66

4.6 Paints & Coatings 68

4.7 Pharmaceuticals 70

4.8 Textile 72

4.9 Other Applications 74

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 76

5.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 76

5.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 82

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market 82

5.2.2 U.S. 86

5.2.3 Canada 90

5.2.4 Mexico 93

5.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 96

5.3.1 Overview of European Market 96

5.3.2 Germany 100

5.3.3 UK 103

5.3.4 France 106

5.3.5 Spain 109

5.3.6 Italy 112

5.3.7 Russia 115

5.3.8 Rest of European Market 118

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 120

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 120

5.4.2 Japan 124

5.4.3 China 127

5.4.4 Australia 130

5.4.5 India 133

5.4.6 South Korea 136

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 139

5.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 141

5.5.1 Argentina 145

5.5.2 Brazil 148

5.5.3 Chile 151

5.5.4 Rest of South America Market 154

5.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 155

5.6.1 UAE 159

5.6.2 Saudi Arabia 162

5.6.3 South Africa 165

5.6.4 Other National Markets 168

6 Competitive Landscape 169

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors 169

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 173

6.3 Company Profiles 174

BASF SE 174

Clariant AG 176

Lonza Group Ltd 177

Milliken Chemical Company 178

Noble Biomaterials Inc. 179

Renaissance Chemicals Ltd. 180

Sanitized AG 181

Steritouch Ltd. 182

The DOW Chemical Company 183

Troy Corporation 184

7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 185

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 185

7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 188

Related Reports and Products 191

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=GMD315&cat_title=Chemicals and Materials

