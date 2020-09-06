The “Motor Insurance Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Motor Insurance industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Motor Insurance market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Motor Insurance market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Motor Insurance market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Allianz SE

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd

Zurich Insurance Group AG

State Farm

Assicurazioni Generali

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Nationwide Mutual Insurance

Chubb Ltd

Other Companies Market Overview:

– The global motor insurance market is estimated to be more than USD 880 billion in 2019, and it is expected to witness CAGR of approximately 6.2% during the forecast period.

– Premiums from motor insurance accounted for more than 40% of the overall non-life insurance premiums in 2018. This is expected to increase in the next few years, due to the rising demand from developing countries primarily in Asia.