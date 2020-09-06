Myocardial Infarction Treatment Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2016-2028

Meridian Market Consultants (MMC) has published a new report titled, “2020-2025 Global and Regional Myocardial Infarction Treatment Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)”. According to the report, the global Myocardial Infarction Treatment Market is accounted for more than US$ XX Bn and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period and expected to reach to the value of US$ XXX Bn in 2025.

As per the report, cardiovascular diseases are prevailing throughout the globe due to change in lifestyle and eating habits, which is one of the major factor that supports the growth of the global myocardial infarction treatment market. The sudden blockage or extremely slow blood flow of one of the heart’s coronary arteries or has extremely slow blood flow is known as myocardial infarction, or more commonly known as heart attack. The formation of a blood clot (thrombus) usually causes a sudden blockage in a coronary artery of the heart. The slow or lagging flow of blood in the coronary artery likely occurs when the heart is beating very fast or the person has low blood pressure. The myocardial infarction or heart attack may happen if there is more need for oxygen than the supply, without formation of a blood clot. The busy lifestyle of the population in the past few years has increased the intake of unhealthy and high-level sugary food, which significantly boost the prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CADs), thereby boosting the growth of the global myocardial infarction treatment market. Additionally, the shift towards sedentary lifestyle and faulty dietary habits coupled with lack of physical activities and desk-bound jobs, which is also contributing to the propelling growth of the global myocardial infarction treatment market.

Moreover, the rise in percent of obese and geriatric population across the world is also contributing to the increasing incidence of coronary artery diseases, thus augmenting the growth of the global myocardial infarction treatment market. In addition to that, the growing incidence of other serious diseases among the population such as hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney diseases also increases the risk of heart diseases leading to heart attack. Owing to which, the global myocardial infarction treatment market is expected to grow positively in the near future. Furthermore, excessive alcohol consumption, sluggish lifestyle, and consumption of drugs such as cocaine and amphetamines are the crucial risk factors for myocardial infarction, which is expected to propel the growth of the global myocardial infarction treatment market during the forecast period. However, few factors like growth in the whole healthcare expenditure, strict regulations and expensive clinical trials may restrain the growth of the global myocardial infarction treatment market.

MMC Study identifies some of the key participating players in the myocardial infarction treatment market globally are NeuroVive, Pfizer, Armaron Bio, advanceCOR, Mesoblast, BMS, GSK, Athersys, PledPharma, Eli Lilly, TiGenix, BioVascular, Osiris Therapeutics, Ischemix, AstraZeneca, CSL Behring, Ventrix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Bayer HealthCare, Capricor, RegeneRx, US Stem Cell, Sanofi, Caladrius, and GNT Pharma, among others.

