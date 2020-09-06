Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market analysis, which studies the Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens)’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market will register a 24.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1152.9 million by 2025, from $ 486.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Includes:

ZEISS

Procornea

HOYA Corporation

Ovctek

Alpha Corporation

EssilorLuxottica

Brighten Optix

Paragon

Lucid Korea

EUCLID

WeiXing Optical

Conant

Jiangsu Green Stone Optical (SETO)

Contex

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Myopia Control Spectacle Lenses

Myopia Control Contact Lenses

There were two main type of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) including Spectacle Lenses and Contact Lenses. In 2019, sales volume of Spectacle Lenses took up 82.88% of the market share.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Children (6-12 years old)

Teenagers (12-18 years old)

Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) for Children (6-12 years old) took up 80.59% of market share in 2019, in terms of sales volume.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

