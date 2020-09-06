Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global “Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Niacin (Vitamin B3). A Report, titled “Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Niacin (Vitamin B3) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Niacin (Vitamin B3) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Short Description About Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market:

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813860

The research covers the current Niacin (Vitamin B3) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Lonza

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology

Lasons India

Vanetta

DSM

Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical

Resonance Specialties Scope of the Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Report: In 2020, the global Niacin market is led by China, capturing about 46.69% of global Niacin production. India is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.66% global production share.Lonza is the world leader, holding 46.38% production market share in 2020. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000 ton production line in 1995) due to environmental stress.China was the largest consumption market for Niacin, with volume exceeding 23186 MT in 2020. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth.In application, Niacin downstream is wide and recently Niacin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics and Food and Beverage. Globally, the Niacin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 77.65% of total downstream consumption of Niacin in global. In type, Niacin can be divided into feed grade and Pharmaceutical Grade. Feed grade is the largest type, holding about 93.29% share.The worldwide market for Niacin (Vitamin B3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Niacin (Vitamin B3) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Niacin (Vitamin B3) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Feed Additives

Food and Drinks Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry