Oral Antibiotics Market (COVID19- UPDATED) Tremendous Growth by 2025 | Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG

The ‘ Oral Antibiotics market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Oral Antibiotics market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Oral Antibiotics market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Oral Antibiotics Market:

Global oral antibiotics market will reach $26.67 billion by 2030, growing by 4.0% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising complications associated with COVID-19 epidemic, development of innovative antibiotics, and growing healthcare expenditure.

Highlighted with 89 tables and 97 figures, this 187-page report “Global Oral Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global oral antibiotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

–           Market Structure

–           Growth Drivers

–           Restraints and Challenges

–           Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

–           Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global oral antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Region.

 

Based on Drug Class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cephalosporin

–           Cefuroxime Axetil

–           Cephalexin

–           Cefixime

–           Cefpodoxime

–           Other Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Macrolides

Tetracycline

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Aminoglycosides

Other Drug Classes

 

Based on Action Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

–           Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

–           RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

–           DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

–           Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

–           Other Mechanisms

 

Based on Drug Origin, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Natural Antibiotics

–           Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

–           Synthetic Antibiotics

 

Based on Activity Spectrum, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

–           Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

 

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS)

–           Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI)

–           Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTIs)

Dental Infections

–           Monotherapies

–           Combined Therapies

Respiratory Tract Infections (RTIS)

Other Applications

 

Based on Drug Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Brand Antibiotics

–           Generic Antibiotics

 

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

–           APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

–           Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

–           North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

–           South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

–           RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Drug Class, Drug Origin, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

  1. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

 

  • What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?
  • How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?
  • How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?
  • How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?
  • Which market segments are winners or losers?
  • Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?
  • What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?
  • Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Oral Antibiotics Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction          10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope       10

1.1.1 Industry Definition    10

1.1.2 Research Scope            11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology         14

1.2.2 Market Assumption   15

1.2.3 Secondary Data           15

1.2.4 Primary Data  15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design  17

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation        18

1.2.7 Research Limitations            19

1.3 Executive Summary      20

2 Market Overview and Dynamics           23

2.1 Market Size and Forecast        23

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market            24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges    30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends          33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis            37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Class          41

3.1 Market Overview by Drug Class         41

3.2 Cephalosporin    43

3.3 Penicillin            45

3.4 Macrolides          46

3.5 Tetracycline        47

3.6 Quinolones        48

3.7 Sulfonamides     49

3.8 Aminoglycosides           50

3.9 Other Drug Classes       51

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Action Mechanism       52

4.1 Market Overview by Action Mechanism      52

4.2 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors           54

4.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors           55

4.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors       56

4.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors       57

4.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors  58

4.7 Other Mechanisms       59

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Origin        60

5.1 Market Overview by Drug Origin       60

5.2 Natural Antibiotics       62

5.3 Semi-synthetic Antibiotics     63

5.4 Synthetic Antibiotics    64

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Activity Spectrum         65

6.1 Market Overview by Activity Spectrum        65

6.2 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics   67

6.3 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics            68

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application         69

7.1 Market Overview by Application        69

7.2 Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS)         71

7.3 Dental Infections          72

7.3.1 Monotherapies for Dental Infections         73

7.3.2 Combined Therapies for Dental Infections          74

7.4 Respiratory Tract Infections (RTIS)  75

7.4.1 Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI)           76

7.4.2 Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTIs)        77

7.5 Other Applications        78

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type          79

8.1 Market Overview by Drug Type          79

8.2 Brand Antibiotics         81

8.3 Generic Antibiotics      82

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region     83

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030     83

9.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country      89

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market           89

9.2.2 U.S.       93

9.2.3 Canada 97

9.2.4 Mexico 99

9.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country    101

9.3.1 Overview of European Market         101

9.3.2 Germany         105

9.3.3 UK         107

9.3.4 France  109

9.3.5 Spain     111

9.3.6 Italy      113

9.3.7 Russia   115

9.3.8 Rest of European Market     117

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country            119

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market     119

9.4.2 Japan    123

9.4.3 China    126

9.4.4 Australia          128

9.4.5 India     130

9.4.6 South Korea    132

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 134

9.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country      136

9.5.1 Argentina         139

9.5.2 Brazil    141

9.5.3 Chile     143

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market        145

9.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country            146

9.6.1 UAE       149

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia   151

9.6.3 South Africa    153

9.6.4 Other National Markets       155

10 Competitive Landscape 156

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors       156

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A        160

10.3 Company Profiles        161

Abbott Laboratories           161

Astellas Pharma      163

AstraZeneca Plc       164

Bayer AG       165

Bristol Myers Squibb Company    166

Cipla Inc.       167

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.       168

Eli Lilly and Company        169

  1. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 170

Gilead Sciences, Inc.           171

GlaxoSmithKline plc.          172

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)          173

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.            174

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.            175

Merck KGaA 176

Novartis AG  177

Pfizer Inc.      178

Sanofi 179

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.       180

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 181

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market    181

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)         184

Related Reports and Products      187

 

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

