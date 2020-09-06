Oral Antibiotics Market (COVID19- UPDATED) Tremendous Growth by 2025 | Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG

The ‘ Oral Antibiotics market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Oral Antibiotics market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Oral Antibiotics market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Oral Antibiotics Market:

Global oral antibiotics market will reach $26.67 billion by 2030, growing by 4.0% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising complications associated with COVID-19 epidemic, development of innovative antibiotics, and growing healthcare expenditure.

Highlighted with 89 tables and 97 figures, this 187-page report “Global Oral Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global oral antibiotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global oral antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Region.

Based on Drug Class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cephalosporin

– Cefuroxime Axetil

– Cephalexin

– Cefixime

– Cefpodoxime

– Other Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Macrolides

Tetracycline

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Aminoglycosides

Other Drug Classes

Based on Action Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

– Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

– RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

– DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

– Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

– Other Mechanisms

Based on Drug Origin, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Natural Antibiotics

– Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

– Synthetic Antibiotics

Based on Activity Spectrum, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

– Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS)

– Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI)

– Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTIs)

Dental Infections

– Monotherapies

– Combined Therapies

Respiratory Tract Infections (RTIS)

Other Applications

Based on Drug Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Brand Antibiotics

– Generic Antibiotics

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Drug Class, Drug Origin, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Oral Antibiotics Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10

1.1.1 Industry Definition 10

1.1.2 Research Scope 11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 14

1.2.2 Market Assumption 15

1.2.3 Secondary Data 15

1.2.4 Primary Data 15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 17

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 18

1.2.7 Research Limitations 19

1.3 Executive Summary 20

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 23

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 23

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Class 41

3.1 Market Overview by Drug Class 41

3.2 Cephalosporin 43

3.3 Penicillin 45

3.4 Macrolides 46

3.5 Tetracycline 47

3.6 Quinolones 48

3.7 Sulfonamides 49

3.8 Aminoglycosides 50

3.9 Other Drug Classes 51

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Action Mechanism 52

4.1 Market Overview by Action Mechanism 52

4.2 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors 54

4.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors 55

4.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors 56

4.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors 57

4.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors 58

4.7 Other Mechanisms 59

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Origin 60

5.1 Market Overview by Drug Origin 60

5.2 Natural Antibiotics 62

5.3 Semi-synthetic Antibiotics 63

5.4 Synthetic Antibiotics 64

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Activity Spectrum 65

6.1 Market Overview by Activity Spectrum 65

6.2 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics 67

6.3 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics 68

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 69

7.1 Market Overview by Application 69

7.2 Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS) 71

7.3 Dental Infections 72

7.3.1 Monotherapies for Dental Infections 73

7.3.2 Combined Therapies for Dental Infections 74

7.4 Respiratory Tract Infections (RTIS) 75

7.4.1 Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI) 76

7.4.2 Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTIs) 77

7.5 Other Applications 78

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type 79

8.1 Market Overview by Drug Type 79

8.2 Brand Antibiotics 81

8.3 Generic Antibiotics 82

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 83

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 83

9.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 89

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market 89

9.2.2 U.S. 93

9.2.3 Canada 97

9.2.4 Mexico 99

9.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 101

9.3.1 Overview of European Market 101

9.3.2 Germany 105

9.3.3 UK 107

9.3.4 France 109

9.3.5 Spain 111

9.3.6 Italy 113

9.3.7 Russia 115

9.3.8 Rest of European Market 117

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 119

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 119

9.4.2 Japan 123

9.4.3 China 126

9.4.4 Australia 128

9.4.5 India 130

9.4.6 South Korea 132

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 134

9.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 136

9.5.1 Argentina 139

9.5.2 Brazil 141

9.5.3 Chile 143

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market 145

9.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 146

9.6.1 UAE 149

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia 151

9.6.3 South Africa 153

9.6.4 Other National Markets 155

10 Competitive Landscape 156

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors 156

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 160

10.3 Company Profiles 161

Abbott Laboratories 161

Astellas Pharma 163

AstraZeneca Plc 164

Bayer AG 165

Bristol Myers Squibb Company 166

Cipla Inc. 167

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. 168

Eli Lilly and Company 169

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 170

Gilead Sciences, Inc. 171

GlaxoSmithKline plc. 172

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals) 173

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. 174

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 175

Merck KGaA 176

Novartis AG 177

Pfizer Inc. 178

Sanofi 179

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 180

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 181

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 181

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 184

Related Reports and Products 187

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=GMD335&cat_title=Healthcare

