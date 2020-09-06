Paper Packaging Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

The global paper packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020-2025. Paper packaging refers to a method of protecting, preserving and transporting a wide range of products. It comprises corrugated boxes, paper bags and sacks, inserts and dividers, folding boxes and cases, and liquid paperboard cartons. Paper packaging is lightweight, biodegradable, cost-effective and can be customized according to the needs of the customer. Consequently, it is utilized in the retail, cosmetics, healthcare and food and beverage (F&B) industries across the globe.

Due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lockdowns have been imposed by governments of various countries. Consequently, most individuals are relying on e-commerce websites to buy essential goods, which in turn is strengthening the paper packaging market growth. Apart from this, the implementation of favorable government policies and the increasing consciousness among end users about sustainable packaging are driving the market further. Moreover, leading players are investing in research and development (R&D) projects to introduce aesthetically pleasing packaging variants, which will propel the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Product Type:

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Boxes and Cases

Liquid Paperboard Cartons

Paper Bags and Sacks

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Solid Bleached

Coated Recycled

Uncoated Recycled

Others

Breakup by Packaging Level:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Food

Beverages

Personal Care and Home Care

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, DS Smith, Evergreen Group, Holmen, Hood Packaging Corporation, Huhtamäki, International Paper Company, Kapstone LLC, Mayr-Melnhof, Mondi Group, Pratt Industries, WestRock Inc., etc.

