The “Plant Protein Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Plant Protein industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Plant Protein market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Plant Protein market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244167

Competitor Analysis:

Plant Protein market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Plant Protein market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Plant Protein market report provides an in-depth insight into Plant Protein industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The plant protein market involves protein ingredients derived from plants as a source. The products considered are manufactured by companies that have their procurement system and farms, as a part of the agribusiness u

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244167

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reveal that 90% of food allergy is caused by eggs, milk, fish, red meat, soy, and nuts. Due to animal protein allergies, most of the meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern Europe. Pea protein, earlier recognized as a complete protein with the essential amino acid profile, contains egg like the potential that can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.2 million people are suffering from food allergy, of which two-thirds is associated with egg allergy.

North America Holds a Lion’s Share in the Market

According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of North American plant protein market was 38.6% in 2018. The demand for plant proteins is growing at a fast rate, owing to change in lifestyle, lack of balanced dietary intake, and improved R&D, in order to develop new kinds of plant-protein enriched products. The United States continues to capture the largest market share for plant protein, followed by Canada and Mexico. The demand for processed and low cholesterol foods has paved the way for the plant-based protein market, in the region. Nowadays, consumers are switching to other alternative products, such as green label food products, coupled with raising awareness of healthy and plant-based products, due to an increase in the availability of counterfeit products in the market.

Reasons to Buy Plant Protein Market Report:

Analysis of Plant Protein market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Plant Protein industry

Plant Protein market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Plant Protein market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244167

Plant Protein Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Plant Protein market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Plant Protein status worldwide?

What are the Plant Protein market challenges to market growth?

What are the Plant Protein market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Plant Protein ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Plant Protein Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Wheat Protein

5.1.2 Soy Protein

5.1.3 Pea Protein

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Protein Isolates

5.2.2 Protein Concentrates

5.2.3 Textured Proteins

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Bakery

5.3.2 Meat Extenders and Substitutes

5.3.3 Nutritional Supplements

5.3.4 Beverages

5.3.5 Snacks

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia – Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland

6.3.2 Cargill Inc.

6.3.3 DuPont Danisco

6.3.4 Kerry Group

6.3.5 Scoular Company

6.3.6 Omega Protein Corporation

6.3.7 Roquette Foods

6.3.8 Glanbia PLC

6.3.9 Amway Corporation

6.3.10 Avebe

6.3.11 Growing Naturals LLC

6.3.12 Puris Foods

6.3.13 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Graphene Oxide Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

High Performance Pigments Market Outlook by Size and Share 2026 Growing Rapidlly with Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects, Gross Margin, and Business Development till 2026

Duffle Travel Bag Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Marine Loading Arms Market Size, Global Trends Evaluations 2020 Competitive Strategies, Key Players, Business Growth Rate, Technology, Development Status till 2024

Rugged Handheld Device Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Agricultural Submersible Pump Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Cancer Registry Software Market 2020 | Supply and Demand Status, Global Industry Trends, Share, Business Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024 – Industry research.co

Edge Computing Market 2020 Comprehensive Growth Potentials of Industry, Emerging Economics, Segmentation Based on Product, Applications, and Regions Forecast to 2024