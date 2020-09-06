The “Prebiotic Ingredient Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Prebiotic Ingredient industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Prebiotic Ingredient market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Prebiotic Ingredient market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Prebiotic Ingredient market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Prebiotic Ingredient market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Prebiotic Ingredient market report provides an in-depth insight into Prebiotic Ingredient industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Prebiotic ingredients are the non-digestible food ingredients used in the gut to increase populations of healthy bacteria, aid digestion, and enhance the production of valuable vitamins.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Nutraceuticals

Globally, nutraceutical products are gaining importance and are becoming a part of consumers’ daily dietary practice. The main reason for this growing popularity is the change in consumer lifestyle and increase in awareness. Increasing intake of high-fiber functional food and prebiotics by the food and beverage industry is linked to benefits, such as improved digestion, lower stress response, better hormonal balance, and a decrease in cardiovascular diseases. These benefits raise awareness among the consumers, which drives market growth. The increasing importance of nutraceuticals, on account of the rising health awareness, consumer shift toward natural ingredients, and regulatory support intended to promote the inclusion of functional ingredients are expected to fuel up the demand for inulin and FOS, as functional ingredients.

Europe to Dominate the Market

Increasing demand for fortifying food with prebiotic ingredients is expected to increase the market expansion of prebiotic ingredients in Europe. Inulin is widely utilized in the food processing sector, as it is a good and healthy substitute for fat and sugar. A rise in concerns about diabetes and obesity across the region will further encourage demand for prebiotic-based fortified food and beverages.

Germany holds the top position in the foodservice sector in Europe, accounting for one of the major consumers for the additive and ingredient market, including emulsifiers in the region. Bakery and confectionery sector of the country consumes the largest part of the emulsifiers, while the meat industry emerges as a growing sector for the market, promising to drive the market studied in the coming years.

