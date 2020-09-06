Radiation Cure Coatings Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2015 – 2021

New Study on the Global Radiation Cure Coatings Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Radiation Cure Coatings market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Radiation Cure Coatings market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Radiation Cure Coatings market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Radiation Cure Coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Radiation Cure Coatings , surge in research and development and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/4347

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Radiation Cure Coatings market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Radiation Cure Coatings market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Radiation Cure Coatings market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Radiation Cure Coatings market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/4347

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

market participants a distinctive competitive advantage in terms of raw material supply and procurement. The market has also been witnessing noticeable growth on account of significant technological advancements in the radiation curing technology which present many advantages, applicable to a wide range of substrates, particularly heat-sensitive substrates such as plastic and wood. In addition, radiation cure coatings are manufactured through eco-friendly technological processes without any volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, and has replaced various conventional low solids, solvent borne coatings

However, as high material costs are involved in manufacturing process as well as the need to install new application equipment, radiation cure coatings account for a small share of the total coating market. Moreover, there is relatively minimal consumption of radiation cure coatings on metal, which individually account for the largest industrial coating market. Over the next few years, government regulations particularly concerning air pollution in matured regions such as North America and Europe are anticipated to be the key driving factors behind the adoption of low pollution coating technologies such as radiation cure coatings.

Increasing implementation of solvent-free formulations in order to meet environmental restrictions coupled with the growth of the wood coatings industry are some of the key driving forces for the radiation coatings market. In addition, economic advantages rapid curing and drying, low energy consumption during the manufacturing process as well as superior hardness and abrasion resistance properties of these coatings have also contributed significantly towards the growth of the market. However, escalating prices of raw materials associated with the manufacturing of radiation cure coatings are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Increasing use of radiation cured coatings in printed electronics which include electric device manufactured by printing hold significant potential for the growth of the market. Ultra-violet curable coatings and inks are being increasingly produced which exhibit the potential for widespread consumption in transdermal patches, electroluminescent, portable photovoltaics, and organic light emitting diodes. Moreover, increasing trend towards the implementation of bio-based materials in radiation cure products are also expected to provide new opportunities towards the growth of the market.

BASF SE, Chongqing Changfeng Chemical, Cytec Corporation, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, Royal DSM, and Sartomer are some of the key manufacturers for radiation cure coatings present in the market.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Radiation Cure Coatings market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Radiation Cure Coatings market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/4347

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Radiation Cure Coatings market: