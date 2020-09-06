The “Scuba Diving Equipment Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Scuba Diving Equipment industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Scuba Diving Equipment market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Scuba Diving Equipment market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

A complete background analysis of global scuba diving equipment market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, along with significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview is covered in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Diving Destinations

– The Red Sea is one of the most attractive places for diving. Its increasing popularity has been providing the closest access to clear tropical waters for many European tourists.

– Historically, a majority of the diving activity takes places in Egypt, which has a large portion of the coastline, including some of the finest dive spots, such as Ras Muhammed, the Straits of Tiran, and the famous Thistlegorm wreck, a British armed Merchant Navy ship initially discovered by French oceanographer Jacques Yves Cousteau.

– At the turn of the millennium, the Egyptian government became more focused on diving tourism. It then observed that the overall number of visitors was increasing and would reach nearly 15 million a year by 2010.

– The government realized that tourists were not just visiting historical sites, such as the pyramids of Giza and Luxor, but were also interested in the Red Sea. Also, many tourists were non-divers initially who then, learned to dive in Egypt.

– However, there was a massive inrush of dedicated and certified divers to Egypt due to its unique marine environment.

– The Egyptian government appointed a new group to oversee the diving standards in the country, called the Egyptian Chamber of Diving and Watersports (CDWS).

– The CDWS was instructed to use ISO 24803 as the benchmark for dive center operations. Every dive center in the country was to be inspected and compared to this standard, in order to be allowed to operate legally. This was a major undertaking, as there were only about 250 centers at that time.

Rebreathers Becoming Commonplace at Dive Resorts

– Rebreathers have become commonplace at dive resorts and on live-aboard vessels. They were strictly used for military purposes and were not completely available to mainstream divers until very recently.

– The rebreathers that were released by companies in the past were far less developed than the ones available currently.

– An example is the USD 2,800 Fieno-S semi-closed rebreather for recreational divers launched by the Japan-based company, Grand Bleu Inc., in 1995. Over the years rebreathers have certainly become more expensive, as more improvements were made in them.

– In 2010, KISS introduced a lightweight GEM rebreather with an innovative mouthpiece that vents one-third of a breath. Rebreathers started to become mainstream when PADI launched its recreational rebreather course in 2011.

– One of the lower priced rebreather models available in the market is the KISS Orca Spirit, which has a barebones option that allows divers to purchase a diving system without mouthpiece, displays, and computers.

