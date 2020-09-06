The “SDHI Fungicide Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of SDHI Fungicide industry by types, applications, regions. It shows SDHI Fungicide market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, SDHI Fungicide market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099055

Competitor Analysis:

SDHI Fungicide market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

SDHI Fungicide market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the SDHI Fungicide market report provides an in-depth insight into SDHI Fungicide industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The report contains an analysis of various aspects of SDHI fungicides, globally. The study includes the market dynamics for the market and its applications for the crop-based and non-crop-based segment. Some of the most commonly used SDHI active ingredients are penthiopyrad, bixafen, isopyrazam, fluxapyroxad, or boscalid.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099055

Key Market Trends:

Decreasing Arable Land is Restraining the Market

Arable land per person is shrinking. It was decreased from 0.38 hectare in 1970 to 0.23 hectare in 2000, with a projected decline to 0.15 hectares per person by 2050. Crop resistance to fungicide increasing contamination to neighboring farms and other water resources are also the reasons for reducing soil fertility and the decrease in cultivable farmlands. Concerns on land degradation, known as ‘desertification’, which occurs due to climatic and human activities, are increasing. The main reasons are incorrect agriculture practices, overgrazing, overuse of water, urbanization, etc. South Asia is using 94 % of its arable land, while Sub-Saharan Africa uses only 22 % of the potentially arable land for cultivation. This is impacting on the quantity used of SDHI fungicide.

Increasing Usage of SDHI Fungicide in the Europe Region

The European SDHI fungicide market is considered to be a vibrant market, with constantly increasing R&D activities toward the launch of new products and application techniques. This focus on R&D can be attributed to the increasing concerns from farmers and scientists toward SDHI fungicide resistance and pathogen mutations. In 2016, with the major applications in cereals segment, the European SDHI fungicide market occupied 37% of the market share. Botrytis cinerea fungus is one of the major concerns for farmers in Spain, who cultivate crops, such as, tomatoes, strawberries, lettuce, zucchini, and cucumber. The Spanish market for SDHI fungicides with active ingredients, such as boscalid, fluopyram, fluxapyroxad, and penthiopyrad, is growing as these fungicides are effective against diseases, such as gray mold caused by B.cinerea.

Reasons to Buy SDHI Fungicide Market Report:

Analysis of SDHI Fungicide market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of SDHI Fungicide industry

SDHI Fungicide market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes SDHI Fungicide market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099055

SDHI Fungicide Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for SDHI Fungicide market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of SDHI Fungicide status worldwide?

What are the SDHI Fungicide market challenges to market growth?

What are the SDHI Fungicide market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of SDHI Fungicide ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of SDHI Fungicide Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Crop Application

5.1.1 Grains and Cereals

5.1.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.1.3 Commercial Crops

5.1.4 Fruits and Vegetables

5.1.5 Turf and Ornamentals

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Germany

5.2.2.5 Russia

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia – Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Syngenta AG

6.3.2 BASF SE

6.3.3 Arysta LifeScience

6.3.4 Bayer Cropscience AG

6.3.5 Dow DuPont Inc.

6.3.6 FMC Corporation

6.3.7 Certis Europe

6.3.8 IsAgro SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Bakery (Jams, Fillings and Glazes) Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Light Sensors Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Omega-3, Omega-6, Omega-9 Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Share, Size 2020 Growing Rapidly with Industry Key Players, Business Prospect, Supply and Demand Status, Emerging Trends Till 2024

Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Truck Wash Shampoo Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

Online Home Rental Services Market 2020 – Industry Demand, Existing Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Manufacturers, Key Driving Factors and Global Growth Witnessed by 2024

Vegan Cheese Market 2020 – Industry Demand, Existing Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Manufacturers, Key Driving Factors and Global Growth Witnessed by 2024