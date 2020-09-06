The “Soy Protein Ingredients Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Soy Protein Ingredients industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Soy Protein Ingredients market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Soy Protein Ingredients market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Soy Protein Ingredients refer to as protein ingredients derived from soybean as a source. The products considered are manufactured by companies that have their procurement system and farms as a part of their agribusiness unit.

Increasing Awareness about Soy Protein Benefits

Health management has become a trend, and consumers are looking for food and beverage products that would help them treat or prevent specific conditions. The culinary habits of a majority of the population are changing, due to focus on weight management. Gen Z already makes up 23% of the US population and is a proactive participant in health and wellness. Soy protein isolates are 90% concentrated vegetable protein. These proteins are good for athletes and bodybuilders as well. These health benefits are also driving the market demand.

North America leading the Soy protein Ingredients Market

Presently, North America dominates the Soy Protein Ingredients Market. The soy protein ingredient market in the region is growing at a fast rate, owing to factors, such as changes in lifestyle, lack of balanced dietary intake, and increasing focus of global manufacturers on R&D to develop new kinds of soy-protein-enriched products. The United States continues to capture the largest market share for soy protein ingredients, followed by Canada, and Mexico. Nowadays, consumers in the region are switching to other alternative products, such as green label food products, due to increasing awareness for healthy and plant-based products as there is an increasing number of counterfeit products in the market. The key players in the region include Cargill Inc., DuPont Nutrition, Wilmar International Limited, and Ruchi Soya Industries.

Detailed TOC of Soy Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Soy Isolates

5.1.2 Soy Concentrate

5.1.3 Textured Soy Protein

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Bakery and Confectionery

5.2.2 Meat Extenders and Substitutes

5.2.3 Nutritional Supplements

5.2.4 Beverages

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.2 Cargill Inc.

6.4.3 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.4 Kerry Group

6.4.5 Scoular Company

6.4.6 Wilmar International Ltd

6.4.7 Fuji Oil Asia Pte. Ltd

6.4.8 Food Chem International

6.4.9 Euroduna

6.4.10 Farbest Brands

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

