The global Sport Sunglasses Market is done by estimating individual active and inactive participation in sport and the value of economic activity in the sports market from both a supply and demand perspective. These are framed, tinted lenses that reduce direct eye exposure to sunlight.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Popularity Of Outdoor Sports Activities

There is a rise in the number of people entering the global workforce, and a significant share among them is more likely to embrace sports and fitness as a part of recreational activities, which is again, aligned with the altering lifestyle preferences. Endurance sports have also paved a strong ground for enthusiasts to grab the varieties in sports accessories, thereby, positively driving the sports sunglasses sales worldwide. The rate of participation in outdoor activities, such as the United Kingdom’s first open water 10K event, Heliskiing across Canada, Tour de France, and Ironman 70.3 Pays d’Aix, have scaled over the past few years. Along with it, brands, such as Persol, Mr. Leight, Prada Linea Rossa, and Cartier, are facilitating consumers with latest designs in the sports sunglasses market, specifically targeting the skiing and winter sports enthusiasts. The affluent societies across developed countries are anticipated to have high average incomes, making them capable enough to pursue recreational and outdoor activities. This is also linked with convenience culture, where the rise of “empowered consumers” are seeking out for more choices within activities, along with changing work patterns that facilitate them to use the desired time in a flexible manner.

North America Dominate the Global Market

Sports enthusiasts and professionals in the United States who play sports, like golf, running, cycling, tennis, water sports, snow sports, cricket, etc., need sunglasses that protect their eyes and look good on them. Hence, the demand for sports sunglasses is high in the United States. EssilorLuxottica is a major player of the US sports sunglasses market, with brands, like Oakley that provides a wide range of products with superior quality. Sportspersons prefer wearing sunglasses, as it controls light, which automatically enhances the performance of the player. Eye injuries are the leading cause of blindness in children, in the United States, and 90% of sports-related eye injuries can be avoided with the use of protective eyewear. The demand for safety is enhancing the demand for sports sunglasses. The companies manufacturing sports sunglasses in the United States are increasing their brand visibility, by hiring popular sportspersons to endorse their brands. Golf players, such as Bubba Watson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Hideki Matsuyama, and Derek Ernst, endorse the Oakley brand of Luxxotica.

What are the Sports Sunglasses market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Sports Sunglasses Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter Five Forces Framework

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Polarized

5.1.2 Non-polarized

5.2 Category

5.2.1 Men Sports Sunglasses

5.2.2 Women Sports Sunglasses

5.2.3 Unisex Sports Sunglasses

5.3 Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Offline Retail Channel

5.3.2 Online Retail Channel

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Spain

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nike Inc.

6.3.2 Adidas Group

6.3.3 Decathlon Group

6.3.4 Under Armour

6.3.5 Safilo Group SpA

6.3.6 EssilorLuxoticca

6.3.7 Columbia Sportswear Company

6.3.8 Rawlings Sportings Good Inc.

6.3.9 Rudy Project SpA

6.3.10 Liberty Sport Inc.

6.3.11 Julbo SA

6.3.12 Bugaboos Eyewear Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

