Steel Round Bars Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Steel round bars refer to long-solid steel bars with the circular cross-section. Diameter is one of specifications and expressed in millimeters (mm).Steel round bars include hot-rolled, forged and cold-rolled steel bars.

Riva Group

Sidenor

Tata Steel

Sandvik Materials Technology

Saarstahl

DEW-STAHL

IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

Ascometal

DAIDO

Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd

Georgsmarienhütte

Caparo Merchant Bar

Acerinox

Sverdrup Steel

Acentasteel

MMK

Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel

XING CHENG

Mangalam Alloys

Daye Jiayong Metallurgy

The technical barriers of steel round bars are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. There are numerous enterprises in the market, and larger companies in in Europe steel round bars market include Riva Group, Sidenor, Tata Steel, Sandvik Materials Technology, Saarstahl, DEW-STAHL, IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH, Ascometal. Central Europe is the largest producer and consumer, more than 28% on production and consumption share. According to customer types, steel round bars is widely used in construction, production equipment, general application, etc. In 2015, steel round bars for production equipment occupied more than 36% of total amount. With Europe development of downstream industry supported by European laws and regulations, the demand for steel round bars is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Steel round bars industry will usher in a stable growth space. Major Classifications are as follows:

Hot-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Forged Steel Round Bars Major Applications are as follows:

Construction

Production Equipment

General Application