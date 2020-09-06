The “Tomato Seeds Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Tomato Seeds industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Tomato Seeds market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Tomato Seeds market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Tomato Seeds market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Tomato Seeds market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Tomato is one of the most important vegetable crops, grown extensively in the tropical and sub-tropical climate. Tomato is a major vegetable consumed globally, second only to potatoes. For a broader classification 16 countries have been picked up for this study.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Hybrid Seed Usage across Emerging Economies

The increasing awareness regarding the high nutritional value of vegetables has increased the consumption of vegetables, including tomatoes, in order to meet diverse dietary and nutritional needs. The aforementioned factor has caused a rise in the demand for tomatoes, which in turn, automatically drives the demand for tomato seed. However, due to climate changes, resistance developed by pests, poor infrastructure, and post-harvest loss, there is a need for new high-yielding and hybrid seeds to help the farmers increase the yield. Among all the vegetable seeds, cabbage and tomato account for the highest seed replacement rate, 100% and 99.3%, respectively. Currently, only 20% of the seeds used by the farmers are of good quality, whereas, the remaining 75% of demand is being catered to by the saved seeds of farmers, from the previous season. Rising awareness among farmers about the benefits associated with the adoption of hybrids, especially in the emerging economies, such as India and Brazil, through government support, is accelerating the market. The biotech area is also growing around the world, which leads to an increase in the demand for hybrid tomato seed. According to the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), the area under biotech crop production increased from 179.7 million hectares in 2015, to about 189.8 million hectares in 2018. Developing countries accounted for around 53% of the global biotech hectares.

North America Dominates the Global Tomato Seeds Market

According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of the US tomato Seed market in the North American market accounted for 76% in 2018. The area under production is indicating a slight decline in the recent past years, due to the falling export demand, volatile prices, erratic and adverse weather events (such as freezes, rainfall, and hurricane), poor soils conditions in relation to organic matter and pH, and pest and disease pressures. There is more than 95% intensification of tomato hybrids in cultivation across the United States, which makes the country one of the most matured markets for tomato seeds.

Detailed TOC of Tomato Seeds Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Intensification of Hybrid Seed Usage across Emerging Economics

4.3.2 Rising Interest for New Varieties, like Grape Tomatoes

4.3.3 Growth in Demand for Tomatoes, as a Result of Increasing Derived Demand

4.3.4 Expanding Cultivation

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Perishable Nature of Seeds

4.4.2 High Cost of Seeds

4.4.3 High R&D Cost and Time Frame

4.4.4 Skeptism from Farmers toward New Varieties

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Italy

5.1.2.2 Spain

5.1.2.3 Netherlands

5.1.2.4 France

5.1.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 India

5.1.3.3 Japan

5.1.3.4 Australia

5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.3 Chile

5.1.4.4 Rest of South America

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 South Africa

5.1.5.2 Nigeria

5.1.5.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Monsanto Company

6.3.2 Groupe Limagrain

6.3.3 Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

6.3.4 Syngenta AG

6.3.5 BASF SE (Nunhems)

6.3.6 UPL Limited(Advanta Seeds )

6.3.7 Sakata Seeds Corp.

6.3.8 East-West Seed

6.3.9 Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

