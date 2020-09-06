The “Vegetable Seed Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Vegetable Seed industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Vegetable Seed market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Vegetable Seed market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Vegetable Seed market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Vegetable Seed market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

Vegetable seeds are defined as seeds that are used for commercial production of vegetables. The report considers all commercially cultivated vegetables throughout the world. However, the value of vegetable seeds planted with the sole purpose of seed production is eliminated from the estimation, to avoid double count errors.

The report defines the vegetable seeds market as the set of buyers who procure seeds from an organized seed market, for the commercial production of vegetables. The buyers include farmers and institutional buyers operating in vegetable and/or vegetable-based production. The farmers who cultivate vegetable crops using saved seeds, or seeds produced from the previous production, are not a part of the studied market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Hybrid Seeds

The Indian domestic vegetable seeds industry is expected to double, to around USD 1,179 million, over the next five years. According to ICRA, this growth is supposed to be driven by increased use of hybrid seeds. The number of hectares under biotech crop production increased from 179.7 million in 2015, to about 185.1 million in 2016. Developing countries accounted for around 54% of the global biotech hectares, compared to 46% of the industrial countries. The increasing awareness regarding the consumption of vegetables, to meet diverse dietary and nutritional needs, has caused a rise in the demand for vegetables. Among all the vegetable seeds, cabbage (100%) and tomato (99.3%) account for the highest seed replacement rate. Currently, only 20% of seeds used by the farmers are of good quality, whereas, the remaining 75% of demand is being catered to by the saved seeds of farmers, from the previous season.

North America Leads the Market

North America is the largest market for vegetable seeds production and consumption in the world as of 2018. The North American vegetable seeds market is highly concentrated, with around 85% of market share being occupied by the top ten players in this region. Monsanto, Limagrain, Syngenta, and Bayer CropScience are the most influential seed companies in this market.

The United States is the largest vegetable seeds market in the North American region. Vegetable growers in the United States are mostly small land holding individual farmers, who grow vegetables in less than 15 acres of land. Around 33% of vegetable growers are small farmers and only 9% of farmers have large vegetable fields and can sell vegetables worth USD 500,000 per year.

Detailed TOC of Vegetable Seed Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vegetable Type

5.1.1 Tomato

5.1.2 Cabbage

5.1.3 Sweet Pepper

5.1.4 Lettuce

5.1.5 Watermelon

5.1.6 Onion

5.1.7 Melon

5.1.8 Chinese Cabbage

5.1.9 Hot Pepper

5.1.10 Carrot

5.1.11 Sweet Corn

5.1.12 Eggplant

5.1.13 Okra

5.1.14 Other Vegetable Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Netherlands

5.2.2.2 Italy

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 United Kingdom

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.3 Asia – Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Australia

5.2.3.4 Thailand

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Chile

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Monsanto

6.3.2 Groupe Limagrain

6.3.3 Syngenta International AG

6.3.4 Nunhems BV

6.3.5 Rijk Zwaan Holdings BV

6.3.6 Sakata Seed Corporation

6.3.7 Advanta Seeds

6.3.8 Takii & Co Limited

6.3.9 East-West Seed International

6.3.10 Enza Zaden BV

6.3.11 Bejo Zaden BV

6.3.12 Namdhari Seeds

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

8.1 List of Figures

8.2 List of Tables

