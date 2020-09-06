Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate). A Report, titled “Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Vitamin B1, which a vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. As a supplement, it is used to treat and prevent thiamine deficiency and disorders that result from it, including beriberi, Korsakoff’s syndrome, and Korsakoff’s psychosis. Other uses include maple syrup urine disease and Leigh’s disease. It is taken by mouth or by injection. It is also widely used in feed industry as a supplement.

Key players/manufacturers:

Brother Enterprises

Brother Enterprises

Huazhong Pharma

Zhejiang Tianxin

Vitamin B1, or Thiamine normally appears as the form of Thiamine Mononitrate, or it can be converted to Thiamine Hydrochloride which is used for specific use. The report covers both Thiamine Mononitrate in its original form or its derivative Thiamine Hydrochloride. Thiamine Hydrochloride type product takes 31.22% share of global market in terms of sales volume. The price of Hydrochloride type is a bit higher than Mononitrate type, but the gap is not significant.The Thiamine production is mainly concentrated in China. Leading suppliers in China, Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma and Zhejiang Tianxin takes a majority share of global open market. DSM also produce Thiamine but mainly for captive use. Huazhong Pharma is the largest supplier in the worldwide in terms of sales volume. Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma and Zhejiang Tianxin has long been competing on the export of Vitamin B1. Currently, the competitive landscape is relatively stable, with no significate capacity change or new entrance.The price of Thiamine was around 20-30 USD/Kg during 2012 to 2014, due to the fierce competition among manufacturers. Since 2015, the manufacturers are facing pressure from environmental policy. Manufacturing cost lifted, while supply ability stagnated. The price of Thiamine increased 32% in 2015, and 42% in 2016. It is forecasted the price of Thiamine would keep high in the coming years due to the lack of supply. The Global Vitamin B1 market volume was 7791 MT in 2016 and it will be 9981 MT in 2023, with a Growth Rate of 3.60% from 2016 to 2023. The worldwide market for Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 560 million US$ in 2019. Major Classifications are as follows:

Thiamine Nitrate Type

Thiamine Nitrate Type

Thiamine Hydrochloride Type Major Applications are as follows:

Feed Additive

Food Additive

Pharmaceutical